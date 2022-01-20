‘Super Bowl or nothing’: Cowboys’ offseason priorities after disappointing playoff exit

The Dallas Cowboys’ season ended in disappointment, as perhaps one of their most title-ready teams in years saw their season end sooner than they’d like. Perhaps no one was more disappointed than owner Jerry Jones, who had made the goal even more clear before the season started. When a team underachieves like this, it’s natural to expect questions surrounding the head coach and the quarterback. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy seems to be safe- for now– but what about Dak Prescott? During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones spoke about Prescott and gave a strong endorsement despite the team’s disappointing effort, via NBC Sports.

