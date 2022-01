Dark Horse Comics is taking readers on a wild science fiction adventure in their new series Break Out, and we've got your first look at the new cosmic series! Break Out is written by Zack Kaplan (Port of Earth, Join The Future) and features artwork by Wilton Santos (Excalibur, Dawn of X), colors by Jason Wordie (God Country, Wasted Space), and lettering by Jim Campbell (Wasted Space, Giant Days) and you can check out two covers for the upcoming launch in the images below. Break Out! tells the tale of a world that is being overrun by a force from another dimension. They are abducting teenagers and putting them in their mysterious floating prisons, but when they take the wrong person, they will seal their own fate.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO