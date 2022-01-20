ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Black immigrant population in US could more than double by 2060: Study

By Armando Garcia
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05F7J0_0dqvHbwr00

About 4.6 million Black people in the U.S. -- roughly 1 in 10 -- are immigrants, and that figure could more than double to 9.5 million by 2060, according to a study by Pew Research Center.

Pew based its calculations in the study, released Thursday, on Census data collected from 2006 to 2019 through community surveys.

"The nation's immigrant population has been, to some extent, largely driven by trends from Latin America and Asia," said Mark Lopez, director of race and ethnicity research for Pew and a coauthor of the study. "But African and particularly Black immigrant trends have become a growing part of the story of the nation's immigrant population overall."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZLtV_0dqvHbwr00
John Moore/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: An immigrant family from Haiti is taken into custody by a U.S. Border Patrol agent at the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 7, 2021 in Yuma, Ariz. Many families apply for asylum upon arrival to the U.S.

Lopez noted that in addition to the roughly 10% of Black immigrants, an additional 9% of Black people are second-generation and have at least one foreign-born parent, meaning "the immigrant experience is not far from the daily life experiences of about 1 in 5 Black Americans today."

In 2019, New York (about 900,000) and Florida (about 800,000) had the most Black immigrants, according to the study.

"Our report is part of a broader research agenda to understand the diversity of the country, including the diversity of the nation's Black population," Lopez added.

MORE: Policies at southern border pushing migrants to take greater risks, advocates say

Abraham Paulos, deputy director of Black Alliance for Just Immigration, which is based in Brooklyn, said Black immigrants and those who've lived in the U.S. longer face many of the same challenges.

"I think whatever is happening in Black America is also happening to Black immigrants," said Paulos, noting America's historically discriminatory criminal justice system, police brutality and housing inequality. Many of those represented by BAJI also struggle to unionize and to advocate for better working conditions.

MORE: What is Title 42? Amid backlash, Biden administration defends use of Trump-era order to expel migrants

Most Black immigrants, the study showed, came from Jamaica (about 760,000) and Haiti (about 700,000) from 2000 to 2019, and many of them, Paulos noted, also faced comparatively more difficult acclimation periods, including more discrimination, than some from other nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovnt9_0dqvHbwr00
Julio Cortez/AP - PHOTO: A child sleeps on the shoulder of a woman as they prepare to board a bus to San Antonio moments after a group of migrants, many from Haiti, were released from custody upon crossing the Texas-Mexico border, Sept. 22, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas.

In September, thousands of Haitian asylum seekers camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. The Biden administration came under fire when images were released showing Customs and Border Patrol officers using horses to push back migrants crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. And in December, a group of Haitian migrants sued the Biden administration, alleging mistreatment in that incident.

"Haiti is a great example," Paulos said. "I think with the Haitian immigrant, I think it is probably the best analogy to sort of get a window into how Black Americans are treated by the immigration apparatus."

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct some statistical data.

Comments / 204

Macah Dahma
3d ago

Article is making it a race issue when it's not. I came from Africa legally, the Hairians sneak in and want too sue for not receiving the welcome mat...thats funny....

Reply(14)
36
BlackHeart
3d ago

well if they immigrant to the usa their numbers wont grow much once here ... statistics today show that black youths main cause of death is murder by another black, blacks for being only 13% of our population commit 8% more crime than any race, black women have aborted 19 million babies since 1973 and today abort about 475 per 1000 live births, statistics show blacks have the lowest IQ of any race as well, then add incarcerations, etc ... one would only hope these new immigrants would teach their race better, that'll be the only way they will ever prosper and grow in numbers here ... I dont make the statistics feel free to look them up yourself ... all of the above is why they're less than 13% of our entire population they kill their own race ...

Reply(26)
17
Russell Hall
3d ago

if any cities are still left standing the welfare systems won't be able to handle them all.they're on the brink of callapse now.

Reply(6)
19
Related
WEKU

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Homeless People

Data on homelessness in the U.S. is inexact. Among most measures, the figure is slightly less than 600,000. However, people who are homeless for brief periods number differently from those who are constantly homeless. And, the figures have changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the reasons for this change is that a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Black, Asian and Hispanic or Latino communities in US more at risk from air pollution, study reveals

Marginalised communities in the US are more likely to be exposed to high levels of air pollution, new research suggests.The study, published in Nature, notes that communities with large populations of Black, Asian, Hispanic or Latino residents have been found to experience higher exposure to particulate pollutants. It observes that in 2016, the average concentration of fine particulate matter to which Black populations were exposed to was 13.7 per cent higher than white populations, and 36.3 per cent higher than that of Native American populations.In addition, communities that mostly comprised of white and Native American residents were found to...
SOCIETY
southernillinoisnow.com

Communities with large Black, Asian and Hispanic or Latino populations more likely to be exposed to air pollution, new research suggests

(NEW YORK) — Marginalized communities, especially those with higher-than-average minority populations, are more likely to be exposed to air pollution in the U.S., according to new research. Communities with large populations of Black, Asian and Hispanic or Latino residents have been found to experience more exposure to fine particulate...
SOCIETY
TravelNoire

Inside Cuajinicuilapa: The Blackest Town In Mexico

While the history and contributions made by people of African descent in Mexico have not been taught or widely recognized, you can find it by traveling to Cuajinicuilapa: said to be one of the Blackest towns in Mexico. Before 2020, when Afro-Mexicans were counted for the first time in the...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African Americans#Latin America#Housing Inequality#Racial Injustice#Racism#Pew Research Center#Census#U S Border Patrol#Black Americans#Black Alliance#Just Immigration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Houston Chronicle

One in 10 Black people living in the U.S. are immigrants, new study shows

The demographics of America's Black population are in the middle of a major shift, with 1 in 10 having been born outside the United States. That's 4.6 million Americans, a figure that is projected to grow to 9.5 million by 2060, according to the findings of a Pew Research Center study published Thursday.
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where The Population Has Grown The Most Since 1880

The U.S. population in 1880 was just over 50 million people which is about what South Korea’s is today.  According to the 2020 Census, that number has grown to 331 million. The Census also provides a way to measure how the U.S. population center has moved.  It recently published “Mean Center of Population for the […]
POLITICS
AFP

Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study

During America's last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta variant, people who were unvaccinated but survived Covid were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected, a new study said Wednesday. The finding is the latest to weigh in on a debate on the relative strengths of natural versus vaccine-acquired immunity against SARS-CoV-2, but comes this time with the imprimatur of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The authors of the paper warned, however, against depending on infection as a strategy, given the higher risks to unvaccinated persons who weren't previously infected of hospitalization, long term impacts, and death, compared to vaccinated people. Indeed, by November 30, 2021, some 131,000 residents of California and New York had died from Covid-19, the two states the paper, which used statistical modeling, was based on.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vox

Biden’s immigration polices have left Haitians stranded in Mexico

Thousands of Haitians are indefinitely trapped in Mexico. They face pervasive racism, and many are unable to work, have no access to medical care, and are targets for criminals. Most have arrived in the last year, hoping that the Biden presidency would open up an opportunity for them to finally seek protection in the US.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Map: Covid hospitalizations double in more than a dozen states in two weeks

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled in 15 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., over the past two weeks, contributing to a new national record for pandemic hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

Which U.S. populations are more likely to be exposed to air pollution? Study finds stark disparities

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dangerous levels of fine particulate air pollution disproportionately affect minority and low-income populations in the United States, a new analysis found, despite levels of the harmful pollutant decreasing significantly in recent years. The study, published in the journal Nature, developed a platform that tied together...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
morningbrew.com

Biden administration adjusts immigration policy to attract STEM students

The Biden administration rolled out new immigration policies that will make it a little easier for international science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students to study and work in the US. The loosening of rules was cheered on by business groups, which have argued that more immigration could help cool inflation and address the severe worker shortage.
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

519K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy