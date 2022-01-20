ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Carl Starfelt does not see progress as a formality for Celtic

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7PB4_0dqvH9Vs00

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is hungry for more cup success but past experience has taught him not to take Alloa lightly.

The former Gothenburg and Rubin Kazan centre-back collected a Premier Sports Cup winners’ medal last month as Ange Postecoglou’s new-look team celebrated silverware success at the first attempt.

Attentions now turn to the Scottish Cup with a trip to face Barry Ferguson’s Alloa in store for Celtic on Saturday.

Starfelt said: “One of the reasons many players come to this club is they hope to win stuff. We won our first trophy, so we are hungry for more.

“It’s the best feeling to win games but especially to win trophies. We will do our best to keep doing that.”

Starfelt admitted he had not had “too much” success in cup competitions before moving to Scotland.

“It’s always tough with the cup, whatever team you face it’s a one-off game so even against teams from lower divisions, it’s going to be a tough game,” he said.

“They will fight very hard for everything so you need to be really focused for every match. That’s my biggest experience, that over one leg anything can happen. So you really need to put in the work and do your best.”

Starfelt returned to action after the winter break in impressive form during Monday’s 2-0 win over Hibernian.

“I feel like I’m in good shape and I will just try to build on this performance and perform every game,” he said.

“The coach is very clear what he wants and I feel the team is playing well. We have a lot of confidence in the team and the players are getting into the style of play more and more. I am confident we will keep going like that.”

Starfelt’s central defensive partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers continues to develop and the Swede believes they are improving with each game.

“He’s a very good player, an easy player to play with, and I think we are getting better and better all the time,” Starfelt said.

“We have a very good connection on the pitch and also outside the pitch, we have good communication. I think we are doing well right now.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen dies aged 75 after dementia battle

Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen has died aged 75, Feyenoord have confirmed. Jansen, associated with the Dutch club from the age of 10, had been living with dementia. He was Hoops boss between 1997 and 1998, winning the Premiership title to prevent Old Firm rivals Rangers making it a record-breaking 10 in a row.
WORLD
newschain

Football club doctor helps save second fan at a match this season

A football team’s doctor has helped to save a second fan’s life after they fell ill while watching a match. Play was stopped for nine minutes at the Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough Championship match at Ewood Park after a home supporter needed urgent medical attention. Physios from the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Starfelt
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Barry Ferguson
The Independent

Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Burnley confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today

We are rapidly heading towards the end of January and Burnley have still played just 17 of their 38 Premier League games. Sean Dyche’s men have only played two league matches since the middle of December due to Covid and injury problems.Burnley currently sit bottom of the table but know positive results in their games in hand could prove vital in their bid to avoid the drop.Meanwhile, Tottenham’s late win at Leicester on Wednesday saw them leapfrog Arsenal, so this match is equally crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side if they are to keep pace in the top four race.Burnley have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham result and five things we learned as Marcus Rashford seals dramatic late win

Marcus Rashford tapped-in a late winner for Manchester United as they beat West Ham to move up to fourth in the Premier League table.The Red Devils were woeful for the majority of the match and struggled to create chances until a late flurry of positive play in the final few moments ended with substitutes Edinson Cavani and Rashford combining to seal three points which strengthen their challenge for a spot in next season’s Champions League.West Ham had defended strongly throughout, reducing United to pot shots from distance in the second-half, until the final couple of minutes of play when their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Sports#Formality#Celtic#Swede
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: Emotions got better of me at end of Wolves defeat

Thomas Frank admitted his emotions got the better of him after he was sent off at the final whistle of Brentford’s bizarre Premier League defeat to Wolves. The Bees were beaten 2-1 in a match dogged by delays including a 20-minute stoppage for a drone flying overhead.There were crazy scenes at Brentford’s Community Stadium as both sets of players were forced off the pitch while the drone hovered above.The flying nuisance eventually buzzed off to allow play to get back under way, and Joao Moutinho put Wolves ahead before Ivan Toney equalised.But Ruben Neves brought the Bees crashing back down...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance

Ralf Rangnick praised Harry Maguire for producing a performance befitting the captain’s armband on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.The world’s most expensive defender has been under close scrutiny this season, both for his displays in the heart of defence and leadership of the team.Maguire missed the first two matches of 2022 with a chest injury and was named on the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford as Rangnick favoured Victor Lindelof alongside Raphael Varane.But the United skipper was restored to the starting line-up against West Ham in the absence of Lindelof, who was supporting his family after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘No point’ Liverpool fixating on Man City chase, Virgil Van Dijk claims

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool are paying no attention to Manchester City despite closing the gap on their Premier League title rivals.A hard-fought 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday lifted the Reds to within nine points of Pep Guardiola’s side, who were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton on Saturday.City have played a game more than Liverpool and the Merseyside outfit are set to visit the Etihad Stadium in April, leaving plenty to play for.“You can’t deny it’s in your mind, but as we have said many times we take it game by game,” Van Dijk said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Chelsea can kick on after much-needed Tottenham win

Thomas Tuchel hopes Hakim Ziyech’s wonder goal and victory over Tottenham will hand Chelsea renewed confidence following an indifferent run of form as they look to shut down any worries about a top-four Premier League finish.Ziyech’s moment of magic teed up Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday, their third victory against their London rivals in this month.Thiago Silva’s header cemented Chelsea’s first league win in five outings since their success at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.Now the bulk of Chelsea’s players can head into a week off satisfied to have reasserted some Premier League authority, with the Blues remaining...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe eying signings to bolster Newcastle’s survival push

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes a successful transfer window is key to the club’s bid to retain their Premier League status.The Magpies gave their survival chances a big lift as Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched them a 1-0 win at Leeds to lift them to within a point of safety.Howe described recent signings Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as “magnificent” in his side’s second victory of the season and hopes to add more new players before the current window closes.🇸🇦 #NUFC are travelling to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia today for a week-long warm weather training camp following yesterday's victory at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool indebted to Alisson as win over Crystal Palace keeps pressure on Man City

Liverpool remain in the Premier League title race after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, but this victory – a 10th in a row over this particular opponent – owed far more to some world-class goalkeeping and a very questionable penalty call than to their own fine start to the match.The Reds were excellent for the first half an hour, then almost fashioned their own demise for the next 30 minutes. Only Alisson Becker proved an immovable barrier, and allowed the league’s second-placed team to move to within nine points of Manchester City, still with a game in hand.Early pressure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish put in his best Man City display at Southampton – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes record signing Jack Grealish delivered “by far” his best performance in a Manchester City shirt during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton Playmaker Grealish is yet to consistently hit top form for the Premier League leaders since arriving for £100million from boyhood club Aston Villa last summer.The England international, who has managed only two top-flight goals and a couple of assists this term, was unable to inspire City to victory on the south coast as their remarkable winning run ended at 12 games.He cut a frustrated figure at times and was involved in a first-half flash point with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Pickford urges Everton to show ‘character’ and ‘fight’ in relegation battle

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the players are up for the fight as they find themselves mired in a relegation battle.The 1-0 defeat at home by Aston Villa was their 10th in 14 league matches and the slide towards the bottom of the table has become an unthinkable but glaring reality for a club who have not been relegated since 1951.With his side now just four points outside the bottom three, when the Premier League resumes after the international break caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson faces a must-win game at fellow strugglers Newcastle.The former Toffees striker, taking interim charge during the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy