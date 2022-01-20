ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back in the Ice Box!

By Joe Veres
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front will pass through the Twin Tiers tonight with a few snow showers possible followed...

Chills
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsChannel 36

Partly sunny & Cold Wednesday

Colder temperatures are likely on Wednesday with afternoon highs only in the teens, despite partly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop below zero Wednesday night, possibly close to -10 in the typically colder locations. Skies will remain partly sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid 20s. More clouds are likely Friday with a few snow showers also possible as a cold front passes through. Temperatures will drop back into the teens for highs on Saturday.
CBS DFW

Morning Wind Chills In The 20s As Light Rain/Snow Moves Toward Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) —  North Texas starts off cold Wednesday morning, so grab those heavy winter coats and boots. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s continue through 10:00 a.m., with afternoon temperatures only climbing in the upper 40s. Our day features a good deal of sunshine followed by increasing clouds late this afternoon. The clouds are due to the low pressure system CBS 11 Meteorologists have been watching all week. No big changes in the forecast for late afternoon/evening. We still have dry air in place at the surface so radar may be a bit deceiving later...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday Kicks Off Run Of Frigid Cold Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The chill has returned. Four of the next five days will see lows in single-digit morning temperatures. Wind chills are near 0° today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The surface air temperature will be colder tomorrow morning. I have Thursday morning lows tomorrow falling to 3°. Morning lows this morning will fall to around 9 degrees. While we will get a brief break from the chill on Friday, our coldest wind chill morning over the next week will likely occur on Saturday morning. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect and temperatures are dangerously low. Wednesday morning temperatures start below zero with wind chills feeling like -30 degrees. Sunny skies will look warm, but highs will only reach 12 degrees with wind chills below zero. CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza with the First Alert Weather says frostbite on exposed skin can happen in as little as 30 minutes. Souza is also warning to limit time outside due to black ice, causing dangerous walking and driving conditions. There’s an end in sight to this deep freeze. Thursday’s going to be a much milder day with temperatures climbing to 30 degrees with a chance of scattered snow showers.
CHICAGO, IL

