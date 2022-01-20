ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

15 of the Best Shakespeare Adaptations Ever Filmed

By Ross Johnson
Lifehacker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Coen’s expressionistic new take on The Tragedy of Macbeth has been (at least) a modest hit, and certainly a buzzy critical success. It’s very hard to quantify success for a movie with a dual streaming and theatrical release strategy during a Covid uptick,...

lifehacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Second World War in film: 20 of the best war films ever made

The most striking aspect of the commemorative events marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on 6 June 2019 was the testimony of the veterans who participated in the conflict and who spoke eloquently and movingly about the events of 6 June 1944.These interviews should be compulsory viewing so people understand the courage and sacrifice of a generation of men and women who displayed the “unconquerable resolve” the Queen spoke about during her speech in Portsmouth.The film world has, of course, brought us many depictions of the Normandy landings and the subsequent battles. You will find a number...
MOVIES
Cincinnati Herald

FILM REVIEW: The Best Films of 2021

In 2021, the box-office did not disappoint with outstanding films on the big screen and streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Apple TV +. Films like Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Denzel Washington’s A Journal for Jordan, Ridley’s Scott’s House of Gucci, Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall and the Marvel Universe’s first Asian superhero film Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings have made a variety of lists as they should. I wanted to use this list as an opportunity to elevate some films that may have been undervalued or overlooked for a variety of reasons including subject matter, perceived lack of star power, genre or release date. Check out some of the top films of 2021, some of which you may not have heard of and others you may not wish to forget as we head into 2022.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Amy Poehler on What She Learned About Lucille Ball Directing Doc ‘Lucy and Desi’

The documentary Lucy and Desi chronicles the rise of comedy icon Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz. The film, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 before heading to Amazon on March 4, also marks Amy Poehler’s first foray into the documentary directing space. Poehler has directed features before, including Netflix’s Wine Country, as well as episodes of her TV show Parks and Recreation. But when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-writer-producer-director says she’s always had respect for the documentary as a separate art form. Digging into the life and relationship of Ball and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Literary Hub

Anne Hathaway will star in the film adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s

For weeks, the adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s atmospheric first novel Eileen, about a young-ish woman who takes a job at a boys’ prison, has been quietly shooting in New Jersey. Though no cast has been formally announced, Metuchen, NJ mayor Jonathan Busch recently confirmed on Twitter that Anne Hathaway is starring in the film, alongside Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire, Joker, Homecoming) and Thomasin Mckenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Old, Last Night in Soho). The Fox Searchlight production is directed by William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth), with cinematography by Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog).
METUCHEN, NJ
Deadline

Sundance Review: Keke Palmer & Common In ‘Alice’

Krystin Ver Linden’s debut movie Alice arrives with the assurance that it is based on true events, one of those vague guarantees that lingers in the back of your mind while the movie unspools and what you think you’re watching turns out to be something very, very different. Factuality is often a moot point in cinema—with his legendarily terrible 1957 space vampire flick Plan 9 from Outer Space, Ed Wood even tried reverse-psychology, asking viewers, “Can you prove that it didn’t happen?” But with a slick slave drama-slash-revenge thriller it immediately raises questions of taste and decency: is this really...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Book-to-film Adaptations That Teach Us Valuable Life Lessons

The impact that films have in our lives is unlike any other. Years, or even decades, can pass but the learnings and realizations you amass from a film stays with you for a lifetime. We have seen our favorite books come to life in the big screen throughout the years, and it’s still exciting to hear about upcoming book-to-film adaptations. Unraveling a story through each medium may be different, but both share the same magical experience nevertheless. Here are five book-to-film adaptations that teaches us valuable life lessons:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#German
irvineweekly.com

The Tragedy of Macbeth: Shakespeare Meets Arty Film Noir

The Tragedy of Macbeth, written and directed by Joel Coen, is a sincere, confidently stylized take on Shakespeare’s frequently adapted play – a medieval film noir from one of the foremost practitioners of neo-noir. It marks the first time in 40 years that the senior Coen has worked independent of his brother Ethan, whose absence reveals that he’s been the funnier half of the celebrated duo. There is nothing comedic about Joel’s Tragedy.
MOVIES
tasteofcinema.com

The 10 Best Unfaithful Movie Adaptations

6. Children of Men (2006) from The Children of Men. Children of Men is regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi films of the 21st century. Its superbly detailed dystopia is accompanied by pitch-perfect direction and a strong sense of momentum. Children of Men the movie functions as a road trip where Clive Owen’s character must deliver the only fertile woman on Earth so both she and the child she has birthed can be protected in the violent world of the film. But the main focus of the film is just a small portion of the book.
MOVIES
fortworthreport.org

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Review: Feast your eyes on Joel Coen’s striking adaptation of Shakespeare’s darkest play and the ferocity of Denzel Washington’s performance

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. “When, shall we three meet again?” whispers one of the three witches that set forth the prophecy in The Bard’s supernatural “The Tragedy of Macbeth” directed by Joel Coen. “When the hurly-burly’s done” answers another hag. All three Lechuza-like soothsayers are played by the incomparable actor of stage and screen Kathryn Hunter. Her Oscar-worthy performance stands out among the exceptional cast that includes Denzel Washington as the man who would be king, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, and a superb Corey Hawkins as Macduff.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
happymag.tv

The 10 most anticipated book to film adaptations arriving in 2022

Book to film adaptations are back! We’ve gathered the most exciting ones that will be hitting screens in 2022. After almost two years lost to the pandemic, the film industry is gearing up to release a slew of new content, including a bunch of classic book to film adaptations.
MOVIES
Collider

Daniel Brühl Joins Film Adaptation of ‘The Movie Teller’

Per a report from Variety, Daniel Brühl has been cast as the male lead in Danish film director Lone Scherfig's new film, The Movie Teller, a Spanish-language adaptation of Hernán Rivera Letelier’s award-winning autobiographical novel of the same name. The novel has been published all over the world and was translated into nineteen different languages, and the film is a Spanish, French, and Chilean co-production, also starring Bérénice Bejo (The Artist), Antonio de la Torre (Marshland), José Soza (The Club) and newcomer Sara Becker.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

A long night in Gotham: ‘The Batman’ to be the third-longest superhero film ever

The run time for The Batman, director Matt Reeves‘ forthcoming take on the Caped Crusader, has been revealed. The movie will run two hours and 47 minutes without credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter, making it one of the longest superhero movies ever released. The film, starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Jeffrey Wright, will be five minutes short of three hours with credits — and presumably will include a customary comic book movie end-credits scene.
MOVIES
WFAA

Here are the 10 best films of 2021

DALLAS — No major movie releases this weekend, so with Oscar nominations coming up in three weeks, I thought I'd fire up my list of best movies of 2021. We've waited a dozen years for Jane Campion's new movie, and she made it worth our wait. The portrait of toxic masculinity portrayed by the versatile Benedict Cumberbatch is something to behold as is the quiet but powerful supporting work of Kodi Smit-McPhee.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy