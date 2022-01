Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been struggling as of late, but he attempted to calm down fans that are doubting that he can turn things around. “I think it’s important to know that part of the process of being on a new team is that there are going to be a lot of ups and downs and struggles throughout a season,” Westbrook told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “It’s been a challenge for the last three years — just trying to figure things out. I lean on a lot of my faith to be able to stay locked in on my craft and work my a– off and find ways to make situations work. The challenge is how to be the version of myself for this team, that’s what I’m trying to figure out.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO