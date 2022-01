VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man credits a newly-available antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 with keeping him out of the hospital. Jeff Carlson, 61, is high risk for severe illness with COVID-19, and met the requirements to get the treatment due to his Type 1 diabetes. He did his best to avoid being infected, and despite being vaccinated and boosted, he tested positive a week ago. “I wasn’t sure I was going to make it, going to be able to pull out of it, situation of having COVID. That’s how bad it was starting to get,” Carlson said. “COVID...

