U.S. Treasury yields are on the move as inflation remains elevated, unemployment declines, and real GDP surpasses its pre-pandemic peak. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is withdrawing from its asset purchase program (aka quantitative easing or QE) and may end net asset purchases in the first half of 2022. After QE has been terminated, the Fed will consider raising its target range for the federal funds rate. All the while, COVID-19 complicates the picture with new variants.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO