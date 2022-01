We are back at the Statehouse, but not quite. On Jan. 14, the Vermont House voted to begin meeting in the building this week, but with some differences, and then decide at the end of the month about next steps. It’s a hybrid arrangement, whereby if a representative cannot participate in their committee hearings for reasons specifically related to COVID-19, they can continue to participate by Zoom, as can witnesses testifying in committee.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO