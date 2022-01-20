ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&M’s Get New Kicks As Part Of Inclusivity Makeover

By Dawn Geske
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

M&M’s is getting a makeover as its parent company Mars looks to make the brand more inclusive. The brand’s iconic M&M’s characters, which first debuted in 1954, will see what the candy company called a “fresh, modern take” that includes “more nuanced personalities.”....

