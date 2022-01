The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most talked-about NBA teams in 2021-22 because of their average performance in the first half of the season. The comments on the current state of affairs in L.A. range from writing off the Lakers’ chances in this year’s title pursuit to giving them an edge in the playoffs due to the vast experience on the roster. The discourse intensified in recent days amid the rumors of head coach Frank Vogel’s possible firing and Russell Westbrook’s crunch time benching in the loss to the Indiana Pacers.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO