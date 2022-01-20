ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health Fusion: Don't let SAD drive your bus

By Opinion by Viv Williams
Pine And Lakes News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER — Picture this: You're in a cozy cabin, stretched out on a couch under a fluffy blanket in front of a fire. Your cup of hot cocoa or tea warms your hands as you gaze out the window at the gentle snowfall that sparkles in the moonlight....

Pine And Lakes News

Health Fusion: Your brain keys into unfamiliar voices while you sleep

ROCHESTER — Have you ever heard that we only ever use about 10% of our brains? Emerging research about the complexity of our brains contradicts that idea. Take, for example, new research from the University of Salzburg in Austria. Neuroscientists there have found that while you snooze, your brain stays busy and pays attention to unfamiliar voices. They say that during sleep your brain is doing a balancing act. It helps protect your sleep, but also it stays alert to help you know if you should wake up.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Dickinson Press

Health Fusion: While the soil slumbers

ROCHESTER — This week I attended the first 2022 meeting of the Olmsted County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers. I felt like a new person afterward. After a long stretch of arctic weather, talking about getting our hands dirty in a garden melted away the gloom that tries to creep into my soul in January — especially during this year's COVID January.
GARDENING
Wyoming News

Winter Blues? It Could Be SAD

SUNDAY, Jan. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If winter gets you down, you may have a form of depression called SAD. That's short for seasonal affective disorder. SAD brings on mood changes during fall and winter, when there is less sunlight, and symptoms typically ease up in the spring. But the American Psychiatric Association says SAD goes beyond the "winter blues." Its symptoms can range from mild to severe and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

So Your Partner Won’t Let You Vaccinate the Kids. What Can You Do?

As more children are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, more and more parents who share custody of their children are fighting over whether their kid will get vaccinated. “One in every five cases hitting my desk these days includes a disagreement about giving the COVID-19 vaccine to children,” says California family law attorney Brent Kaspar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pine And Lakes News

Health Fusion: Memory problems do not always mean Alzheimer's disease, a new study shows

ROCHESTER — Researchers from the University Cambridge in the UK compared the brain scans of two groups of older, frail adults. One group had Alzheimer's disease and the other didn't. In addition to the brain scans, study participants did other types of tests, including an assessment of cognitive (thinking and memory) skills. Study results showed that people without Alzheimer's performed as if they had it, but their brain scans looked normal.
ROCHESTER, MN
Health
Public Health
Brainerd Dispatch

Health Fusion: Olive oil's connection to your risk of dying from certain diseases

ROCHESTER — Here's good news for people who want to do something to improve their health and for people who like olive oil: Consuming more than 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil a day may help to lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and respiratory disease, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Don't let intimacy issues come between you and your partner

Did you know that up to two thirds of men suffer from erectile dysfunction, or E.D. and it affects men of all ages from those in their 20s up to 90s. Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says that now you can repair the problem easier because of their treatment, Acoustic Wave Therapy.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Wyoming News

Memory problems

Memory loss can occur with mild concussions—even a single concussion can impact the ability to remember. Persistent symptoms of memory loss often happen with multiple concussions. A concussion can cause a person to forget the events surrounding the head injury itself or the accident that caused it, parts of conversations, where things were left, retracing a route, and losing track of what day or time it is. Concussions tend to impact short-term memory more than long-term memory. Those suffering from memory issues often have trouble remembering to remember, which is referred to as prospective memory and can affect things like keeping appointments or returning phone calls. Prospective memory loss most commonly presents in individuals with moderate to severe TBIs. Those struggling with memory problems may use memory devices such as alarms, grocery lists, written or digital reminders, pillboxes, or storing all necessary items in a specific area, and limiting or getting rid of distractions before trying to learn or remember information.
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming News

Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
MENTAL HEALTH

