Halderson will not testify in his homicide trial, defense will call no witnesses

By Jaymes Langrehr
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Chandler Halderson will not testify as his defense prepares for its portion of his homicide trial.

Prior to the jury being called in for the ninth day of testimony in the trial, Judge John Hyland asked Halderson’s defense team if he plans to testify. Halderson confirmed that he is taking his right not to testify in his own defense.

Prior to the trial starting, Halderson’s defense team asked prospective jurors if they would hold it against Halderson if he did not testify, or would take it as a sign of guilt. Some prospective jurors were dismissed when they said they would not be able to see past the fact the defendant didn’t testify.

RELATED: Analysts say phone of Chandler Halderson was tracked in areas where parents’ remains found

The decision from comes as the prosecution prepares to rest its case Thursday. The defense says it will also not call any additional witnesses and will immediately rest.

With no witnesses being called by the defense, closing arguments will begin Thursday.

MORE: Full coverage of the Chandler Halderson homicide investigation and trial — live stream, previous stories, timelines and interviews

You can watch the entire trial streaming on Channel3000.com, Channel3000+ streaming apps and on our Channel3000 Facebook and YouTube pages.

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

