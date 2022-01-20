ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Servant Teaser Is Proof Season 3 Is Freakier Than Ever

By Cydney Contreras
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Apple TV's "Servant" Season 3 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Jericho may be back, but the drama is far from over. M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series Servant returns for season three on Jan. 21, and judging by this sneak peek, things are about to get even weirder than before....

EW.com

Servant stars preview how season 3 shakes up the character relationships

The stars of Apple TV+'s Servant are a close-knit group. The show, which begins its third season this week, still focuses primarily on four central characters: journalist Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose), her husband and skilled chef Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), her brother, the sarcastic, heavy drinker Julian Pearce (Rupert Grint), and their enigmatic nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free). Dorothy and Sean's baby Jericho died from neglect before the series began, Julian helped Sean lie to Dorothy to cover it up, but Leanne appears to have brought Jericho back to life.
TV SERIES
dailydead.com

Video Interview: Executive Producer and Director M. Night Shyamalan Talks SERVANT Season 3

One of this writer’s favorite series is Apple TV+’s Servant and it returns to the platform this Friday, January 21st chock full of new mysteries, drama, and horror-fueled thrills. During a recent press day for the series, Daily Dead had the opportunity to speak with Executive Producer and Director M. Night Shyamalan about returning for a brand new series. During the interview, Shyamalan discussed what sets season three apart from everything we’ve already seen in the previous seasons of Servant as well as the thrill he’s experienced being able to collaborate with his daughter Ishana Shyamalan on both seasons two and three of Servant.
TV SERIES
thesalemnewsonline.com

‘Servant’: Ishana & M. Night Shyamalan Talk Season 3 & Their Unique Directing Styles

Nothing says “family bonding” quite like a parent-child duo teaming together on a hit TV series. Apple TV+’s Servant returns on January 21 with its third installment, which picks up three months after we left the Turner household. While things appear to be back to normal — Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell) dote on Jericho, Julian (Rupert Grint) has a new girlfriend, and Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) has moved back into the brownstone — there’s still the threat of the cult and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners try to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return.
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: ‘Servant’ Season Three Now Available

The first episode of Servant season three premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The series from M. Knight Shyamalan stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Rupert Grint. It follows the story of a couple in Philadelphia, and how they react following an unspeakable tragedy. All episodes of seasons one and two are available now, with new episodes now being released weekly. A ‘first look’ clip has also been released.
TV & VIDEOS
WUSA

'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Release Date Announced With Emotional New Teaser

Love Is Blind is back and the pods are officially open!. The Netflix dating series is returning for season 2 and once again shows that love is unexpected, love is shocking and can change your life. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the second season will premiere Feb. 11, dropping its first five episodes.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Servant’ Season 3 Clip: Dorothy Assures Leanne Everything Will Be Okay

Apple TV+ has released a new clip from the much-anticipated third season of Servant. The one-minute video finds Leanne peering anxiously out a window, obviously worried the cult will return. Dorothy tries to calm her down but Leanne’s certain the Turner family is underestimating the threat. Season three stars...
TV SERIES
dailydead.com

Video Interview: Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint Discuss What’s New with Their Characters for SERVANT Season 3 and More

Over the last few years, Apple TV+’s Servant has left me completely enthralled, often bewildered (which I mean in the best possible way), and even horrified as well. The series is making its return to the platform tomorrow, January 21st, for its third season which is chock-full of new mysteries, drama, and horror-fueled thrills. During a recent press day for the series, Daily Dead had the opportunity to speak with two of Servant’s co-stars, Rupert Grint and Toby Kebbell, about their experiences with the series this time around. During our interview, the duo discussed the evolution of their characters and how the dynamics have shifted from season to season, as well as collaborating with some new faces during season 3 of Servant and more.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Servant Season 4: Renewal? Release Date & More

The name of Shyamalan is associated by many viewers with the sensational “Sixth Sense”, which laid the foundation for the emergence of mystical thrillers. The last work of the author, entitled “Old”, turned out to be no less intriguing and action-packed, even if it received mixed ratings.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Love is Blind' Season 2 teaser hints at 'shocking' new moments

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Love is Blind Season 2. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for a new season of the dating reality series Thursday. Love is Blind features singles who date while sequestered in "pods," where they can talk to but not see each other. The couples eventually meet face-to-face for the first time after they decide whether or not to get engaged.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

5 New Horror Movies Releasing This Week and “Servant” Returns for a Brand New Season

While the brand new Scream movie continues to top the box office after the long 4-day weekend, scaring up $35 million domestically at the time of writing this article, a new week brings another batch of new horror movies this week. Additionally, a popular horror series returns to television with a new season, and another horror series premieres this week.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Fresh and Clean New Teaser Trailer for ATLANTA Season 3

We’ve got a fun new teaser trailer for you to watch for Donald's Glover's acclaimed FX series, Atlanta, and it’s very fresh and clean. This is definitely a different kind of teaser trailer! It plays out like some kind of old-school product commercial with a little musical jingle and I love it.
ATLANTA, GA
