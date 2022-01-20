Travelers, Union Pacific, and American Airlines Helping Stocks Bounce Back from Wednesday's Selloff

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. It does not take a high-level investor to know there is panic rippling through the economy. With the Nasdaq plunging as much as 4% intraday Monday, yet closing 0.5% higher, most of us are having a difficult time gauging the unique volatility in each turbulent session. With the unprecedented rally in the equity markets over the last 24 months, green indices have become a lot more familiar than red. Outside of the March 2020 plunge, which feels like a distant memory given the exuberance that followed (SPX +110% from 2020 lows through 2021), a bull market is essentially all I have ever known. A lot of this recently has been a product of the Federal Reserve’s inflated balance sheet, which sits at roughly $8.8T as of this month. Plus, enthusiasm has been fueled by rising interest from retail traders in meme stocks, SPACs, cryptocurrencies, and red-hot EVs.

