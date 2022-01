The divisional round of the NFL playoffs offered four exciting contests, plenty of huge moxie from winning kickers, and a ton of learning lessons for the Eagles. Philadelphia was dominated by Tampa Bay in the wild card round, and with each playoff team facing a rise in talent and urgency, the Eagles were afforded the opportunity to learn and self reflect while watching elite quarterback play, dynamic talent at wide receiver, and coaches who can out scheme the best coordinators on both sides of the ball.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO