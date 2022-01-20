What to Know About Boiler Care and Maintenance

The boiler unit is something very few people will think about as they enjoy hot water and warmth in the home. But if it stops performing its proper function, then it suddenly gets all the attention. This is a situation that is best to avoid. To this end, we have assembled...
Let’s face it. Crawlspaces are an overlooked part of our homes that often aren’t used for much. But what are we missing by not using and caring for these spaces in our home? With around 15% of single-family houses containing some form of a crawlspace, you may have one now and not use it. We’ll take a look at what you need to know about crawl spaces and what to look out for when using one.
A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
Self-care is not a new concept. It has been around for decades, and it continues to be an essential topic in the health and wellness industry. But, what exactly does self-care entail? The definition of self-care can vary, depending on who you ask. For example, some people may define it...
Here’s the thing: There’s a high chance that what you’re calling a “soap” isn’t actually “soap.” From a chemistry standpoint, a true soap has to contain some type of either fat or oil and most of the things we actually use are detergents, and don't contain any fat.
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Cholesterol is a fatty substance that plays an important role in certain areas of the body, including the skin and hair. Cholesterol...
The descending colon is a section of the large intestine. It is the left part of the colon that passes downward. It is responsible for storing the remains of digested food before they pass through the rest of the colon and rectum for elimination. The large intestine plays a role...
Calcium phosphate is a compound that contains both calcium and phosphorus. It is a naturally occurring mineral that is a large component of bones and teeth. The compound has a variety of roles in the body, and some people may benefit from supplementation. However, too much calcium phosphate can also cause some health risks.
OMICRON symptoms are coming on faster than Delta, it appears. There are a few telltale signs that you might have the mutant strain - but you may be able HEAR the first symptom before you feel ill. If people are commenting on the fact that your voice sounds croaky, and...
MILLIONS of parents with kids can automatically get monthly Supplemental Security Income payments worth $687 on average. Around five million people received SSI checks last month and the scheme is designed to help seniors as well as disabled adults and children. Checks are usually sent out on the first of...
Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
Eleven-year-old Noah Symons feels like "someone started a fire and then threw my hands into it." He has felt this way for three months, he says, and his feet feel like they are on fire too. Symons been trying to go to school and stay active, but any extra effort results in fatigue and painful flare-ups.
A new smart sensor that measures face mask fit may come in handy for workers who need to know their masks are working, Northwestern University researchers say. FaceBit, as it is called, also measures heart rate and respiration, similar to the fitness wearable Fitbit, but with special attention to mask fit. The quarter-sized device fits onto any mask with an accompanying magnet. It sends ...
Iron deficiency anemia is a condition in which the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells due to a shortage of iron. It is common among older adults, with possible causes including nutritional deficiencies, blood loss, taking certain medications, and poor absorption. The body uses iron in the...
Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, hand washing and sanitizing are still more important than ever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have noted that frequent hand washing with antibacterial soap and disinfecting with the proper hand sanitizer helps prevent the spread of COVID-19. Studies have additionally shown that hand sanitizers are “effective in inactivating SARS-CoV-2,” meaning we all should be practicing proper hand hygiene on a consistent basis.
If you’re anything like us, hand sanitizers have become somewhat of an obsession. Every time we enter a store, it’s almost hard not to sanitize or purchase a new bottle to keep in our bags for future use....
Paraseptal emphysema (PSE) is a type of pulmonary emphysema. Emphysema involves damage to the tiny air sacs or “alveoli” within the lungs. In PSE, the outermost parts of the lungs fill with enlarged air spaces. This can cause breathing difficulties and other respiratory symptoms. Currently, there is no...
It is not necessary to use large incontinence pads. These do not interfere with ordinary day-to-day activities. The features described below are examples of characteristics that make these items an excellent choice for folks who need improved assistance in dealing with incontinence-related concerns. Using custom made incontinence products may have beneficial and harmful consequences, just as the two sides of a coin can.
Comments / 0