These three medical practices have recently opened or will open soon in the Cedar Park-Leander area. The Austin Diagnostic Clinic will officially open a Leander office in late February that will offer family practice services. The office began seeing patients Sept. 20 in a temporary space but will move into its permanent space in the St. Davids' medical office building Feb. 28. The practice will expand in May to pediatric services with Dr. Jaclyn Marroquin. Other specialties will be added to the clinic later. The clinic is located on the third floor at 505 St. David's Loop, Leander. 512-901-1111. https://adclinic.com/locations/leander.

CEDAR PARK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO