The Lifelike Triumph of Drive My Car

By David Canfield
Vanity Fair
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks simple—two people sitting in a car, talking aimlessly, or maybe saying nothing at all. The red vintage Saab that Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) owns and adores in Drive My Car provides the main setting for an epic cinematic tale of life, loss, art, and the unexpected connections that bridge...

ABC News

Review: 'Drive My Car' a flat-out masterpiece, enthralling from first scene to last

Here's the best movie you never heard of. And yet "Drive My Car," only in theaters, keeps racking up best picture awards in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto and even the elitist National Society of Film Critics. It's a near lock to win the foreign-language Oscar for Japan and maybe go all the way to the big prize just as South Korea’s “Parasite” did two years ago.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Meat Loaf, Bombastic Bat Out of Hell Rock Singer, Has Died at 74

Meat Loaf, the bombastic rock singer and actor whose release Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at the age of 74. His longtime agent Michael Greene confirmed that he died on on Thursday surrounded by his wife, Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.
MUSIC
Boston Herald

‘Drive My Car’ rides wave of critical buzz

Without a superhero in sight, with a three-hour running time and in Japanese with English subtitles, “Drive My Car” is a most unlikely film sensation. Yet co-writer and director Ryusuke ‘Ryus’ Hamaguchi’s tender portrait of a stage director mourning his wife and finding a new beginning directing a Chekhov play has become that rare foreign film to become an unexpected contender in the Oscar race.
BOSTON, MA
Newnan Times-Herald

Drive My Car: Lengthy drama takes viewers on an emotional journey

The long deliberately paced “Drive My Car” is a fascinating rumination on grief and the slow healing process. Combining a heartrending Russian play with angsty Japanese cinematic themes is a daunting but ultimately rewarding watch. In the film, we meet a renowned Japanese stage actor and director, Yûshuke...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Drive My Car Leads TFCA Award Winners

Drive My Car led the winners of the 2021 Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. The drama by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi won three TFCA Awards including Best Picture. Members convened via Zoom to debate and vote on the contenders with results announced live via Twitter. That Shelf writers among the membership of the TFCA are Jason Gorber, Courtney Small, Victor Stiff, and Pat Mullen.
MOVIES
Santa Fe Reporter

‘Drive My Car’ Review

Yusuki’s (Hidetoshi Nishijima) only certainty comes from his car, an aging red Saab. The car becomes something of a totem for his autonomy, but as life’s trials strike him down, Yusuki dives into a directing job in a Hiroshima theater. It’s not the picturesque escape he envisioned—he’s faced with a lead actor (Masaki Okada) whose self-destructive nature ripped apart Yusuki’s personal life years before. Even more upsetting is his gradual vision loss, resulting in the young Misaki (Tôko Miura) taking the helm of his Saab as his personal driver, altering Yusuki’s sense of control. In short, this is one sad dude.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

The Images of No Time to Die: Bringing Back Bond in Style

For their first foray into the Bond franchise, Cary Joji Fukunaga and cinematographer Linus Sandgren were inspired by the darkness and light of their incredible locations. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga was in the early days of planning his next project, the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, when Oscar-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren’s work on the 2018 astronaut drama First Man caught his attention. “I just thought in terms of the mixture of mediums, to be able to jump between the tight human experience with the wide-scale scope of the space program, to me was very much, amongst all the other films Linus has done, that to me spoke the most directly to Bond,” Fukunaga tells Vanity Fair. They connected over FaceTime for a conversation, and then soon after got to work.
MOVIES
rcreader.com

Knife Work, If You Can Get It: “Scream,” “Drive My Car,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

“Who goes to a party during a killing spree?” This is a question asked by one of the elder characters – by which I mean someone in his early 20s – in directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin's and Tyler Gillet's Scream, the fifth installment in this apparently unkillable horror-comedy franchise. It's a query clearly posed by a genre novice. Who goes to a party during a killing spree? Dopey-ass teens in a slasher flick, that's who. You know this. I know this. The filmmakers certainly know this. Yet as the adage goes: “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.” And while this latest, incessantly meta sequel is frequently clever and easily watchable, it also kept reminding me, unfortunately, that there's a fine line between smart and smarty-pants.
MOVIES
seattlerefined.com

Seattle Film Critics Society picks 'Drive My Car' as Best Film of 2021

The Seattle Film Critics Society on Monday announced the winners for its 20 categories of year-end awards. They have named "Drive My Car", the three-hour drama directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and based on Haruki Murakami’s short story, the best film of 2021. The epic, which follows a widowed stage actor and director as he forms an unlikely friendship with his stoic female chauffeur, has been making waves worldwide since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.
Country
Japan
Arts
Vanity Fair

Gaspard Ulliel, French Actor and Star of Moon Knight, Has Died at 37

Gaspard Ulliel, an award-winning French actor set to star in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, died on Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps. According to the Associated Press, Ulliel’s death was announced by his agent’s office. He was 37. Ulliel was hospitalized on Tuesday following...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Jessie Buckley Dove Into Deep Waters for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter

Jessie Buckley can still remember the speech first-time director Maggie Gyllenhaal gave before the cast and crew of The Lost Daughter, saying that a truly great film can only be made “when everybody’s heart is in it.” Buckley says she surrendered to that process, imbuing the character of Leda (played by Olivia Colman in present-day sequences) with every complexity present in Elena Ferrante’s best-selling novel.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Nicholas Britell and Peter Sciberras on Collaborating Across Continents

In Reunited, Awards Insider hosts a conversation between two Oscar contenders who have collaborated on a previous project. Here, we speak with Don’t Look Up composer Nicholas Britell and Power of the Dog editor Peter Sciberras, who previously worked together on the 2019 film The King. Technically, composer Nicholas...
MUSIC
Vanity Fair

Lord of the Rings

At first, we appear to be looking at a vast landscape. Mist drifts off a sunlit plateau like a slow-motion waterfall. A winding river cuts deep through a rocky canyon. But this is not actually a faraway view, it’s a close-up one. That orange glow is not the illumination of a sun, but the fire beneath a crucible, and the cracks and crevices are part of a mold, now flowing with molten metal.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

On Billions, Another TV Character Has a Peloton-Induced Heart Attack

Viewers have become savvy to signs that a fictional character may die—clocking any unassuming coughs, for instance, or when someone has “one last job” to do before retirement. Now audiences can add the presence of a Peloton to that list. Just weeks after Mr. Big’s post-Peloton death in the And Just Like That… premiere, another TV character has experienced a heart attack after using the same sort of stationary bike.
TV SHOWS
Vanity Fair

The Gilded Age Gives Downton Abbey Fans a Dose of American Opulence

We all loved Downton Abbey. Or at least many of us were enthralled by Julian Fellowes’s soapy maids-and-manor-borns drama, a surprise smash hit that ran for six seasons and spawned a movie, with another on the way. But there was a big problem with the show, one that was impossible to escape: not enough Americans! Cora, the Yankee heiress who married into British aristocracy, was pretty much it. But everyone, everywhere, wants to see more Americans in things, which is why Fellowes has sought to rectify the issue.
TV SERIES
topgear.com

My Life in Cars: Jess Hawkins

The James Bond stunt driver and W Series racer on dealing cars and diesel BMWs. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. My parents really aren’t car people. They couldn’t be any further from car people actually. My mum had a Nissan 100NX for years and I hated it with a passion. In my secondary school days I was so embarrassed by it, but looking back you could probably modify it into something quite cool. I gave my mum mild abuse for that. Oops.
CARS
wcbe.org

It's Movie Time Jan 21, '22 drive My Car

It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors. John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of NPR’s WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JohnDeSando62@gmail.com. Jordan Hanhilammi is...
MOVIES

