The Lifelike Triumph of Drive My Car

For their first foray into the Bond franchise, Cary Joji Fukunaga and cinematographer Linus Sandgren were inspired by the darkness and light of their incredible locations. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga was in the early days of planning his next project, the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, when Oscar-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren’s work on the 2018 astronaut drama First Man caught his attention. “I just thought in terms of the mixture of mediums, to be able to jump between the tight human experience with the wide-scale scope of the space program, to me was very much, amongst all the other films Linus has done, that to me spoke the most directly to Bond,” Fukunaga tells Vanity Fair. They connected over FaceTime for a conversation, and then soon after got to work.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO