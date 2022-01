2TM intends to extend its wings into Europe. The firm expects to begin with over-the-counter operations as they establish more phases. Brazil’s 2TM Group, a Softbank-backed Brazilian company, has said that it is getting a substantial stake in CriptoLoja. 2TM did not specify the figures of the acquisition or the stake. At the moment, the deal is yet to be approved by Banco de Portugal, the nation’s central bank. Still, the Brazilian firm, valued at over $2 billion, is hopeful the approval will be smooth.

