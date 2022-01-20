ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tips on keeping your pets safe during winter temperatures

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8i67_0dqvCat500

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Winter weather has made its way to the Northwest Arkansas area three times this year already, and temperatures are beginning to drop to freezing temperatures.

Many animals stay outside at their homes year-round due to space issues, or having too much energy to be indoors. However, when temperatures get low, that may not always be an option.

Camp Bow Wow, the largest dog day care and boarding franchise, shared some tips on how to keep your animals safe during the winter temperatures:

  • Never let your dog off the leash in snow or ice. Although it may seem like a fun option to let your pup frolic in the snow, it can be extremely dangerous, as dogs tend to lose their sense of smell in extremely cold weather and can become lost. In fact, winter is the season with the highest rates for lost dogs.
  • Thoroughly wipe down your dog when she/he comes back into the house after being in the snow or going for a walk. When dogs lick their paws, it is common for them to ingest ice melt salts from the ground that are stuck on their paws. Ice melt can be very toxic so be sure to take this extra precaution with your dog.
  • Never leave your dog in the car. Your vehicle can act like a freezer in the cold winter, trapping heat outside and causing your pet to freeze to death.
  • Fresh water is always a must. If your dog is dehydrated, she/he may be more likely to lick ice and eat snow, which could cause your pet to ingest poisonous snow melt salts and antifreeze.
  • Keep your dog’s fur long. Never shave your dog’s fur, as it is a protective layer and keeps them warm in the winter. If you have a dog that has short hair, wearing a jacket or sweater can help keep them warm while spending time outside.

Pets often have the same needs and wants as humans do, so if we are cold need heat, they likely do too.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Keeping kids on track during pandemic

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The constant changes of COVID-19 can be stressful for anyone, but children have been hit especially hard. Since the start of this year, we’ve seen local school districts switch masking policies, go in-person, then virtual and back to in-person learning. Psychologist, Dr. Shelly Farnan, said it’s important for parents to help […]
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Naturals offering customizable Valentine’s Day packs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced that their Team Store will be offering fans customizable Valentine’s Day Packs for men, women, and kids for only $25.00. Each of these Valentine’s Day Packs, valued at over $60.00, includes a $15 Arvest Ballpark Gift Card, two tickets to the Naturals home opener against […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Dog Day#Cold Winter#Trapping
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

How to protect children who are too young for COVID-19 vaccines

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Amid the Omicron surge, parents of young children are anxious about keeping their kids safe. Children ages 0-4 still aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, making them some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said families with young children should try and surround […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

‘We’re broken’ childcare facilities struggle during Omicron

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Childcare centers are struggling to keep their doors open during the Omicron variant surge. Robin Slaton, owner of Kiddie Campus Childcare Center in Fayetteville, said childcare owners and workers are tired. “We’re broken,” Slaton said. “That is just the bottom line, we are broken, we are at a critical, critical point.” […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Sanitation worker hailed for finding missing woman with dementia

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — An 82-year-old woman is safe after spending several hours in sub-freezing temperatures, and an alert sanitation worker who found her is being called a hero. Thelma Bates, who suffers from dementia, wandered away from her Caruthersville, Missouri home Thursday morning. Macario Chism drives a boom truck for Waste Pro and his route […]
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy