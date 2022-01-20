James Cromwell Producing a New Film Adaptation of The Play NIXON'S NIXON

Envision, create, and believe in your own universe, and the universe will form around you. — Tony Hsieh. Whether one's goal is to land an acting role or shoot a short film, the filmmaking industry is extremely competitive. It might take years and years for people to get recognition for their talent. While many individuals struggle and lose their hope, individuals such as Tayyab Madni fight through every difficulty, striving for the best. Tayyab's journey in this industry is inspiring and proves that one can succeed in this creative hub. The Australian writer, director, and producer knows his craft well and various methods to execute it. As someone who truly understands the power of films and their influence on people, Madni is making strides with his remarkable film production company, Picture Works Australia, launched in 2017.

