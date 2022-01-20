ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Cromwell Producing a New Film Adaptation of The Play NIXON'S NIXON

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Cromwell (Babe, Explorers, The Green Mile) is set to produce a film adaptation of the play Nixon’s Nixon. He will produce alongside Janek Ambros of Assembly Line Entertainment and Nando Vila of Pop Front Pictures. Ambros adapted the script and will direct...

stlouisnews.net

The Remarkable Journey Of A Film Producer

Envision, create, and believe in your own universe, and the universe will form around you. — Tony Hsieh. Whether one's goal is to land an acting role or shoot a short film, the filmmaking industry is extremely competitive. It might take years and years for people to get recognition for their talent. While many individuals struggle and lose their hope, individuals such as Tayyab Madni fight through every difficulty, striving for the best. Tayyab's journey in this industry is inspiring and proves that one can succeed in this creative hub. The Australian writer, director, and producer knows his craft well and various methods to execute it. As someone who truly understands the power of films and their influence on people, Madni is making strides with his remarkable film production company, Picture Works Australia, launched in 2017.
Literary Hub

Anne Hathaway will star in the film adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s

For weeks, the adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s atmospheric first novel Eileen, about a young-ish woman who takes a job at a boys’ prison, has been quietly shooting in New Jersey. Though no cast has been formally announced, Metuchen, NJ mayor Jonathan Busch recently confirmed on Twitter that Anne Hathaway is starring in the film, alongside Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire, Joker, Homecoming) and Thomasin Mckenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Old, Last Night in Soho). The Fox Searchlight production is directed by William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth), with cinematography by Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog).
GeekTyrant

Johnny Depp Set to Play French King Louis XV Opposite Maiwenn in Untitled Historical Drama, Maiwenn Also Set to Direct

Oscar-nominee Johnny Depp (Edward Scissorhands, Finding Neverland, Pirates of the Caribbean) has signed on to star in an untitled historical drama in which he will play the French King Louis XV. He will star opposite French writer, director and actress Maiwenn, who will also helm the picture. Miawenn will play a mistress of the king, Jeanne du Barry, who was beheaded during the French Revolution. Further plot details are being kept under wraps.
Variety

Directors Kenneth Branagh, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Aaron Sorkin on Making Their Films Personal

Art is unlike other media in that it requires its creators to share parts of themselves as they’re likewise primed for the supremely subjective criticism that follows. After all, no dentist is asked to soliloquize about how a tooth extraction reflects life choices. The directors of three of this year’s potential best picture contenders account for their recent work in the most personal of ways. “Belfast” writer and director Kenneth Branagh, who based the film loosely on his family’s experiences in 1960s Ireland, doesn’t call the film strictly autobiographical yet the connection is undeniable. “In leaving Belfast at nine years old,...
IndieWire

‘Resurrection’ Review: Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth Face Off in Impressively Deranged Psychological Thriller

Fiendishly splitting the difference between the kind of low-rent parental vigilante movies that will always live on basic cable, and the kind of high-brow polymorphic freakouts that all but died with Andrzej Żuławski, Andrew Semans’ aptly named “Resurrection” may never quite reach “Possession” levels of psychic collapse (what does?), but it sure gets a hell of a lot closer than the broad familiarity of its setup might lead you to expect. In fact, the first act of . There have been any number of basic psychological thrillers about strong women who get dismissed as “hysterical” and/or gaslit into self-doubt when they...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cheryl Hines Addresses Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Comments About Vaccines and Nazi Germany

Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates. During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945. “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Amy Poehler on What She Learned About Lucille Ball Directing Doc ‘Lucy and Desi’

The documentary Lucy and Desi chronicles the rise of comedy icon Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz. The film, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 before heading to Amazon on March 4, also marks Amy Poehler’s first foray into the documentary directing space. Poehler has directed features before, including Netflix’s Wine Country, as well as episodes of her TV show Parks and Recreation. But when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-writer-producer-director says she’s always had respect for the documentary as a separate art form. Digging into the life and relationship of Ball and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
GeekTyrant

Ethan Hawke Joins Julia Roberts in the Netflix Thriller LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND

Ethan Hawke is set to star alongside Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali in Netflix’s upcoming thriller Leave the World Behind. Also joining the cast is Myha’la Herrold (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies). The series is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel, and it’s “a story about two families, strangers to each...
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
Deadline

Sundance Review: Keke Palmer & Common In ‘Alice’

Krystin Ver Linden’s debut movie Alice arrives with the assurance that it is based on true events, one of those vague guarantees that lingers in the back of your mind while the movie unspools and what you think you’re watching turns out to be something very, very different. Factuality is often a moot point in cinema—with his legendarily terrible 1957 space vampire flick Plan 9 from Outer Space, Ed Wood even tried reverse-psychology, asking viewers, “Can you prove that it didn’t happen?” But with a slick slave drama-slash-revenge thriller it immediately raises questions of taste and decency: is this really...
The Independent

Holocaust Museum criticizes RFK Jr. for Anne Frank comment

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was “reckless” and “outrageous” when he suggested things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum said.“Making reckless comparisons to the Holocaust, the murder of six million Jews for a political agenda is outrageous and deeply offensive. Those who carelessly invoke Anne Frank, the star badge, and the Nuremberg Trials exploit history and the consequences of hate,” the museum...
