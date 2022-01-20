ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 1-20-22

850wftl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that was an interesting press conference last night. We...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CNN

NATO allies put forces on standby as tensions rise over Ukraine crisis

(CNN) — NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, the organization said Monday. The development comes after weeks of rising tensions, as a build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine prompts fears that Moscow may be planning to launch an invasion.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning Show

Comments / 0

Community Policy