Health Fusion: Don't let SAD drive your bus

ROCHESTER — Picture this: You're in a cozy cabin, stretched out on a couch under a fluffy blanket in front of a fire. Your cup of hot cocoa or tea warms your hands as you gaze out the window at the gentle snowfall that sparkles in the moonlight....
ROCHESTER — How much sleep do you get each night? The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) says most adults need seven to nine hours and kids and teens need more. But in this day and age, many people simply don't sleep enough. According to the NSF, insufficient sleep increases your...
ROCHESTER — This week I attended the first 2022 meeting of the Olmsted County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers. I felt like a new person afterward. After a long stretch of arctic weather, talking about getting our hands dirty in a garden melted away the gloom that tries to creep into my soul in January — especially during this year's COVID January.
ROCHESTER — Have you ever heard that we only ever use about 10% of our brains? Emerging research about the complexity of our brains contradicts that idea. Take, for example, new research from the University of Salzburg in Austria. Neuroscientists there have found that while you snooze, your brain stays busy and pays attention to unfamiliar voices. They say that during sleep your brain is doing a balancing act. It helps protect your sleep, but also it stays alert to help you know if you should wake up.
"We are still learning about this virus," said Dr. Lizbeth Cahuayme, an infectious disease expert with Baylor Scott and White Health. "Right now we are seeing more community spread, we are seeing more cases, more hospitalizations."
ROCHESTER — Researchers from the University Cambridge in the UK compared the brain scans of two groups of older, frail adults. One group had Alzheimer's disease and the other didn't. In addition to the brain scans, study participants did other types of tests, including an assessment of cognitive (thinking and memory) skills. Study results showed that people without Alzheimer's performed as if they had it, but their brain scans looked normal.
Sadness gets a bad rap. How many times have you heard sayings like, "Don't worry, be happy," "Keep your chin up," and "Focus on silver linings"? Society’s message always seems to be that we should avoid feeling sad at all costs. And yet, according to Nicole Glickman, MSW, a...
Did you know that up to two thirds of men suffer from erectile dysfunction, or E.D. and it affects men of all ages from those in their 20s up to 90s. Andrew Rinehart, Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says that now you can repair the problem easier because of their treatment, Acoustic Wave Therapy.
The arrival of the so-called Omicron variant has definitely changed the scenario from the health point of view, so much so that some countries have decided to loosen the restrictions imposed on their citizens to stem the infection. But what would the symptoms that mostly lead back to Omicron? To...
OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
By Sandee LaMotte, CNN For many people, social drinking is a celebrated pastime. At least it was in the good old days — you know, before we began living Covid’s nightmare version of Bill Murray’s “Groundhog Day.” During the pandemic’s repetitive grind, enjoying an occasional glass of wine with the girls has been replaced by
MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds.
"One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
A 29-year-old shop manager has been left completely blind after bungling doctors twice misdiagnosed his incurable brain tumour as 'work stress'. Andi Peel, from Leicester, began suffering from severe headaches while running a Carphone Warehouse mobile phone store in August 2019. He visited his GP after the pain continued only...
I find it very curious that there are vaccine mandates all over the place but no weight mandates. There are more than a handful of venues that require visitors and patrons to show proof of vaccination to be allowed in, but there are none that require them to step on a scale and prove their weight.
Memory loss can occur with mild concussions—even a single concussion can impact the ability to remember. Persistent symptoms of memory loss often happen with multiple concussions.
A concussion can cause a person to forget the events surrounding the head injury itself or the accident that caused it, parts of conversations, where things were left, retracing a route, and losing track of what day or time it is. Concussions tend to impact short-term memory more than long-term memory. Those suffering from memory issues often have trouble remembering to remember, which is referred to as prospective memory and can affect things like keeping appointments or returning phone calls. Prospective memory loss most commonly presents in individuals with moderate to severe TBIs.
Those struggling with memory problems may use memory devices such as alarms, grocery lists, written or digital reminders, pillboxes, or storing all necessary items in a specific area, and limiting or getting rid of distractions before trying to learn or remember information.
