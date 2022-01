The planetarium has always been my favorite place on campus, so I was shocked when I found out that many MSU students don’t even know it exists. As a life-long East Lansing resident, I’ve been going to Abrams Planetarium since I was a kid, and I’ve never lost interest. I’ve always loved looking at the photos in the lobby, buying items from the store, walking through the glow-in-the-dark tunnel, watching the shows and then sticking around for the night sky talk.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO