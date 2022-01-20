ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. regulator fines Credit Suisse $9 million

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A U.S. regulator on Thursday said it has fined a unit of Credit...

Goldman appoints Sarsfield to co-run asset management unit – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed Luke Sarsfield to co-head its $1.7 trillion asset-management business, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Credit Suisse Cuts Cloudflare Price Target By 32%

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow upgraded Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $140, down from $205, implying an upside of 49%. Winslow sees Cloudflare sustain significant revenue growth, within the high 40% to +50% range, for multiple years. Winslow's expectations grew from differentiated serverless...
Brazilian fintech Dock will use crypto for international remittances

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian financial services provider Dock said on Friday it will start using cryptocurrencies to process international remittances as it expands to Latin America and Europe. Brazilian reais will be converted into bitcoin then into another currency, such as the dollar, and will reach end users...
Exclusive-Chime lines up Goldman Sachs for blockbuster IPO -sources

(Reuters) – Digital banking provider Chime Financial Inc has asked Goldman Sachs Group Inc to help it with preparations for an initial public offering in New York, according to people familiar with the matter. The financial technology startup will likely be valued at a substantial premium to its valuation...
Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
WeTransfer owner WeRock seeks $714-813 million valuation in IPO

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The company that owns the WeTransfer file service will be valued at between 629 million and 716 million euros ($714-813 million) at its initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam this month, it said on Thursday. WeRock, whose name will soon be changed to The Creative Productivity...
Regulators slap mortgage LOs with fines for skipping class

More than 400 mortgage loan originators will pay penalties after a multi-state investigation alleged they falsely claimed they completed an annual continuing education requirement. LOs in 42 states who settled with state regulators will pay on average about $2,700 each — $1,000 for each state they are licensed in —...
Credit Suisse chairman resigns after internal investigation

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse said Monday that its chairman has resigned following an internal investigation that reportedly found he violated quarantine rules intended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The resignation of Antonio Horta-Osorio, a British-Portuguese national who took the job barely eight months ago, was announced shortly after...
Credit Suisse Tests Financing Through eNote

Credit Suisse says it has provided financing to two manufacturing companies using an electronic promissory note, or eNote. The Swiss financial services firm announced the completion of this pilot transaction Tuesday (Jan. 11), saying the technology — built by the Zurich-based FinTech FQX — had provided financing to a pair of Swiss companies, SFS and Mikron.
Credit Suisse to outsource procurement services – memo

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse is outsourcing its procurement of goods and services to specialist provider Chain IQ to help pare back costs, the bank said in an internal memo on Tuesday. Roughly half the bank’s procurement staff will be transferred to Chain IQ under the envisioned process, the...
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Be Cautious says Credit Suisse

Be cautious when chasing the Canadian Dollar higher says a leading foreign exchange strategist, a warning that if correct suggests one of 2021's winners won't deliver a repeat performance in 2022. Foreign exchange strategists at Credit Suisse are cautious on the Canadian Dollar, saying the Ontario lockdown means the market...
FQX, Credit Suisse, SFS & Mikron successfully complete eNotes Pilot

FQX, Credit Suisse, and SFS & Mikron have announced a successful completion of a Pilot using eNotes as a financing instrument. In a pilot transaction, leveraging the technology built by the Switzerland-based fintech FQX, Credit Suisse provided financing to SFS & Mikron using the electronic Promissory Note, or eNote. The eNote is a blockchain-based short-term debt instrument with which corporates like SFS & Mikron can radically facilitate their corporate treasury operations while increasing financial steering flexibility.
Lawsuit alleges Tellurian chief defrauded investor in short-seller battle

HOUSTON (Reuters) – A California investor sued Tellurian Inc Chairman Charif Souki on Thursday, accusing him of fraud in relation to an agreement over Tellurian stock. Shareholder Chris Parker filed a breach of contract lawsuit with the U.S. District Court in Denver seeking unspecified damages from Souki, founder of the U.S. liquefied natural gas company. Parker, a Los Angeles resident, alleged Souki reneged on a promise promised to cover any investment losses Parker suffered while holding about 11 million shares in Tellurian between 2019 and 2021.
China aviation regulator suspends eight more incoming U.S. flights

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s aviation regulator on Tuesday suspended another eight incoming U.S. flights by U.S. airlines, bringing the total cancellation this year to 84, based on a Reuters tally. The Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered United Airlines to suspend four more flights from San Francisco to...
U.S. FDA declines to approve Merck’s cough treatment

(Reuters) – Merck & Co said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental drug for the treatment of chronic cough and sought additional information on the treatment’s effectiveness. Merck said it would meet with the agency to discuss next steps on the...
Commerzbank’s Q4 burdened by provisions at Polish mBank unit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Commerzbank on Friday said its fourth-quarter earnings would be impacted by provisions made at its Polish mBank subsidiary. The German lender said mBank had made provisions regarding the foreign currency indexed loan agreements in the amount of 2.006 billion zloty ($504 million), adding that its fourth-quarter results would be impacted by a corresponding amount.

