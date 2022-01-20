ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Songzio RTW Fall 2022

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3ucn_0dqvBOSG00

South Korean fashion label Songzio once again set foot in the international market with a collection that tries to find a balance between Eastern heritage and Western relevance, under the leadership of Jay Songzio, son of brand founder Song Zio.

The brand showed in London for two seasons back in 2017. At the time, it presented tailored pieces with artistic patterns, which felt safe and forgettable.

The new collection could not be any more different, featuring dramatic silhouettes and multilayered textures. The brand’s Asian roots are showcased via the use of color and garment patterns. Some of the details show clear references to the nation’s traditional costumes.

If you are familiar with Netflix’s “Kingdom,” a Korean period drama meets zombie apocalypse you can easily see the resemblance in the brand’s dark and fast-paced show video.

There are plentiful fashion-forward pieces for urban settings, too. From sublime black dresses targeting city elites to oversize leather jackets, a purple corduroy parka and coats with layers of raw edges for a fashion statement.

The fall 2022 collection marks the brand’s return to Paris. The brand’s founder Songzio was educated in Paris and launched the brand simultaneously in Paris and Seoul in 1993. Jay, who took over creative direction duty in 2017, plans to relocate the brand’s studio to Paris and open its first international boutique later this year in the French capital.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Ulyana Sergeenko Couture Spring 2022

Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko looked to the Art Deco age for her latest couture collection, recalling the confidence and optimism of the last century’s Roaring ’20s. Inspired by the Soviet painter Lyubov Popova, Sergeenko adapted pieces of her cubist artworks into lace corsets, patterns and silhouettes. Hydrangea flowers, which symbolize harmony and peace with their abundant buds in bright pinks and blues, also played prominently, interpreted into geometrical motifs and shown as pompom wraps, brooches and bathing caps. Flapper-style crystal head coverings topped structured slipgowns.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Facetasm Ties Up With Incotex for Multiseason Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Incotex, part of the Slowear stable of brands, is tying up with cult streetwear label Facetasm for a capsule collection reissuing the Italian premium pant maker’s very first collection, “Red,” which made its debut in 2007. Marking the first time the company has ventured into ready-to-wear categories other than pants, the capsule includes T-shirts, tops and oversized jackets. It was orchestrated by premium London-based showroom Tomorrow Ltd. and is covering the fall 2022 and spring 2023 seasons. The first drop is slated for September.More from WWDFacetasm Men's Fall 2022Blumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule Collection Marking a departure from Incotex’s signature laden aesthetics, the collection is injected with the Japanese street brand’s cool twist, via checkered and chevron patterns and pastel hues, including turquoise and workwear-inflected silhouettes. “The collaboration was designed with the idea that we could create harmony between two brands that have completely different ways of expression, but bring them together. This way we would create clothes beyond our imagination,” said Hiromichi Ochiai, the creative behind the hip streetwear brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Facetasm RTW Fall 2022

Hiromichi Ochiai paraded his outsized unisex silhouettes in Japan’s Okinawa rainforest, creating what looked like a commentary on the disenchantment of youth. Seemingly perplexed by their natural surroundings, his models meandered, clad in their voluminous layers. Their headpieces, molded from transparent plastic, were in some looks disturbingly reminiscent of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Manfred Thierry Mugler, French Fashion Designer, Dies at 73

Manfred Thierry Mugler, a French fashion designer whose work was worn by some of the most prominent figures in entertainment, died on Sunday. He was 73 years old. Mugler’s death was confirmed through a post on his official Instagram. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler,” reads the post. The same message is also written in French. “May his soul Rest In Peace.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manfred Thierry Mugler (@manfredthierrymugler) Mugler was born in Strasbourg, France on Dec. 21, 1948. After training in interior design at the Strasbourgh School of Decorative Arts,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Black Dresses#South Korean#Eastern#Western#Asian#French
WWD

Pandemic Disrupts Frankfurt Fashion Week Again

One of only three official runway shows to happen at last week’s pared-down Frankfurt Fashion Week in Germany took place in a unused office building, making the best of pandemic restrictions. The show by Berlin-based Susumu Ai saw models walking down a central corridor, before zig-zagging through different connected...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Casablanca Men’s Fall 2022

Charaf Tajer has never met an airport he didn’t like, but this season, the globetrotting designer found inspiration on his doorstep. Tajer has always been fascinated by the international aura of Paris — its diplomats, its luxury hotels and the golden age of supersonic travel on the now-defunct Concorde airliner. He showcased his coed collection, titled “Le Monde Diplomatique,” with a short film featuring “Sex Education” star Emma Mackey as an international woman of mystery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kenzo returns to Japanese roots in history-making moment

It was a fashion history-making moment in Paris for Kenzo on Sunday as it unveiled the debut for its first Japanese designer since house founder Kenzo Takada. Nigo, 51, thus becomes only the second Asian designer at the head of a European high fashion label, alongside Bally’s Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor. His appointment represents a milestone as the luxury industry wrestles more broadly with questions over racism and diversity.The show venue of Galerie Vivienne underlined the historic importance of the debut collection, teasing out parallels between the Nigo and Takada. Both are Japanese, both studied at the same Tokyo fashion...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Chopard Reveals 6,225-Carat Raw Emerald Called ‘Insofu’

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Continuing on its mission of sourcing exceptional stones in a responsible and sustainable way, Chopard will unveil a 6,225-carat raw emerald during the high jewelry presentations coinciding with Haute Couture Week here. The emerald, named Chopard Insofu, weighs 1.22 kilograms — roughly the same as a Champagne bottle — and was found in the open-air Kagem mine in Zambia by Gemfields, a leading supplier of responsibly sourced colored gemstones.More from WWDEvery Piece From The "Rihanna Loves Chopard" Fine Jewelry LineThe 56 Most Festive Last-Minute Gifts (For Stylish Procrastinators)Blumarine Pre-Fall 2022 It was given...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Netflix
WWD

Joeone by Louis Gabriel Nouchi Men’s Fall 2022

For his third offering for China-based trousers specialist Joeone, artistic director Louis Gabriel Nouchi tapped into the sartorial traditions of the sixth-century Tang dynasty, distilling details and motifs across a contemporary man’s wardrobe. Owing to the brand’s specialty, the show opened with silhouettes featuring fitted tops and generously proportioned...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Schiaparelli Comes Back to the Couture Runway With a New Look

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — The coronavirus pandemic may have forced most of the world into a standstill, but it proved a boon for Daniel Roseberry, who emerged from several seasons of digital-only shows as one of the most electrifying couturiers working in Paris today. In the last 12 months, the artistic director of Schiaparelli has dressed everyone from Lady Gaga at the U.S. presidential inauguration to Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival, racking up back-to-back Vogue covers along the way.More from WWDFront Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2022How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 20222021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Max Mara to Show Resort 2023 Collection in Lisbon

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Max Mara will reveal Tuesday that it plans to stage its resort 2023 collection in Lisbon. The Italian fashion brand’s show will be held in the Portuguese capital on June 28, although the exact location in the city is still under wraps.More from WWDMax Mara Pre-Fall 2022The Attico Resort 2022Backstage at Max Mara RTW Spring 2022 In June last year, Max Mara presented the brand’s resort 2022 collection on the island of Ischia, at the striking Hotel Mezzatorre, overlooking the Gulf of Naples and nestled in a former 16th-century watchtower. The COVID-19 restrictions obliged Max Mara to forgo...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Auralee Men’s Fall 2022

Japanese brand Auralee returned to the runway with a new energy after two years of digital presentations. Unfortunately for those in Paris, the physical show was 6,000 miles away in designer Ryota Iwai’s native Tokyo after a late-stage change. Still, Iwai always planned for this collection to be seen in person, where an audience could “have that tension of being inside a space, of getting ready to start and the flow of the being able to go along with the music,” he said.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Boucheron Launches Maharajahs High Jewelry Collection

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Picture this: It’s 1928 and Place Vendôme is awash with the rumor of a prince who arrived with 40 servants, booked 35 suites at the Ritz and possesses an appetite for jewels as large as his wealth. Bhupindar Singh, Maharaja of Patiala, and his retinue of Sikh guards bearing six iron chests enter the Boucheron boutique – and its history. “His order is the stuff of legends. Imagine this colossus of a man pushing the door of the house,” said creative director Claire Choisne at a preview.More from WWDJackie Collins Estate Up...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Glenn Martens Made Gowns Galore as Gaultier’s Guest Couturier

Click here to read the full article. When he was a design student at Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Glenn Martens plied an austere brand of fashion synonymous with the Belgian school, and also his hometown of Bruges. For example, his fourth-year project involved organza constructions that looked like Gothic cathedrals. “The Belgians, we always try to find beauty within the unexpected,” Martens said.More from WWDAlexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022Chanel Couture Spring 2022Pigalle Paris Men's Fall 2022 That he was recruited straight after graduation by Jean Paul Gaultier — he of sailor stripes, corsets, cone bras and punk tartans — did...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Wales Bonner Men’s Fall 2022

In one of her strongest collections yet, Grace Wales Bonner looked at handcraft, the natural world and the lives of Don and Moki Cherry as they raised a family, and made music and art, within a wider community of friends and creative colleagues in 1970s Sweden. For a collection called...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bulgari’s New Ambassador Is a Rising Music Director to Watch

Click here to read the full article. MAESTRO O’CLOCK: Bulgari has tapped Lorenzo Viotti as its new global ambassador for watches. The rising music director will support the jewelry house’s activities and aim to help raise the brand’s awareness, joining fellow conductor and ambassador Beatrice Venezi.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionInside the New Bulgari Hotel in ParisAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Born in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1990, Viotti is among a new generation of talents in classical music. The Millennial orchestra conductor is among those reshaping the traditional image of a “maestro” by sharing on social media not only his work...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Steven Passaro Men’s Fall 2022

Steven Passaro wanted to evoke the feeling of hypersensibility in his collection, titled “We Feel Things They’ll Never Feel,” a phrase that he’d been mulling over since he spotted it scrawled in London’s subway. Tailoring forms the bedrock of his label, but in an earlier...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Opening Ceremony RTW Fall 2022

The pandemic has put many at a standstill, but not Opening Ceremony founder Humberto Leon, who over the past year, amid a relocation to his native Los Angeles, has been busy as a waiter at his newly opened Peruvian-Chinese family restaurant Chifa. In today’s healthy-minded society, he noted, everybody is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Fashion and Beauty Worlds Pay Tribute to Manfred Thierry Mugler

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — A visionary. That is how designers, industry executives and others on Monday described Manfred Thierry Mugler, who helped define ’80s power dressing, launched the phenomenon of celebrities-as-models, and introduced a new fragrance category with Angel. The designer died late Sunday at the age of 73.More from WWDInside The Thierry Mugler Retrospective Opening in ParisParis Museum Unveils Details of Thierry Mugler ExhibitionBackstage at Mugler RTW Fall 2019 “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest in Peace,” said a statement on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy