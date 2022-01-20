Derby bus station: Teenager claims self-defence after death of man, 82

A two-year-old boy allegedly battered to death by his mother and her boyfriend was told “you have to ruin the fun” by one of his killers during an assault in the weeks before he died, a court heard.Prosecutors say Kyrell Matthews was repeatedly struck by his mother, Phylesia Shirley, and her then-partner, Kemar Brown, over several weeks, with “harrowing” secret audio recordings capturing the violence said to have been meted out by the pair in Shirley’s one-bedroom flat in south London.Kyrell, who was non-verbal, was found to have 41 rib fractures by the time he died on October 20 2019,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO