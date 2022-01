MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since Dec. 31, state officials estimate nearly 215,000 Minnesotans have caught COVID-19. Many of those people have finished their isolation period or will soon. Like many Minnesotans, Barb Koste and her husband spent the holidays in quarantine after contracting COVID-19. “I’m still dealing with the cough but I am negative now,” Koste said. “My son tells us that we’re bulletproof now.” The couple is now contemplating a flight to Las Vegas, but she isn’t rushing to book tickets. “I’m more apprehensive about catching it again,” she said. While it is possible to get re-infected, Mayo Clinic infection disease physician Dr. Abinash...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO