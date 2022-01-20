ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Canada agency says Russian-backed actors targeting infrastructure

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Reuters

1 minute read

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyMR6_0dqvB5li00

OTTAWA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Network operators of critical Canadian infrastructure should boost their defenses against Russian state-sponsored threats, Canada's signals intelligence agency said on Thursday.

The warning from the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) is the latest in a series of bulletins from Canada's two main spy agencies accusing Russian actors of trying to hack into sensitive computer systems.

"(CSE) encourages the Canadian cyber-security community —especially critical infrastructure network defenders — to bolster their awareness of and protection against Russian state-sponsored cyber threats," it said in a statement.

Russian actors and others are targeting critical infrastructure network operators as well as their operational and information technology, it added.

Operators should be prepared to isolate components and services that "would be considered attractive to a hostile threat actor to disrupt" and boost vigilance, CSE said.

Canada has had poor relations with Russia since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Ottawa fears armed conflict could break out in Ukraine and is working with allies to make clear to Russia that any further aggression towards Kiev is unacceptable, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Site Index

Information you can trust

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Follow Us

Thomson Reuters Products

  • Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.
  • The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.
  • The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Refinitiv Products

  • Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.
  • Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.
  • Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine sabre-rattling hits Russian bank investors

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russian bank investors are feeling the pain from sabre-rattling over Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed to punish the country’s lenders if his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin invades. State-backed lenders like Sberbank (SBER.MM) and VTB (VTBR.MM) don’t depend on foreign funding and can count on government support. Yet tumbling stock prices suggest shareholders can still get crushed.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
101 WIXX

Canada’s Trudeau says Russian aggression toward Ukraine unacceptable

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada is working with international partners to make clear to Russia that any further moves against Ukraine are “absolutely unacceptable,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blinken-says-russian-attack-ukraine-could-come-very-short-notice-2022-01-19 said on Wednesday that Russia could launch a new attack...
POLITICS
Reuters

Analysis: Russian troop build-up sparks unintended NATO renewal

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine is galvanising NATO defences in Europe that President Vladimir Putin wants to dismantle, giving the alliance a sense of renewal after failures in Afghanistan. Despite intense diplomacy with Russia, the United States and its NATO allies say they cannot consider...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Infrastructure#Threat Actor#Russian#Canadian#Cse#Site Index Information#Thomson Reuters
Gephardt Daily

Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack targeting government agencies

Jan. 17 (UPI) — Ukraine blamed Russia on Sunday for a cyberattack targeting the computers of government agencies, accusing the Kremlin of waging “a hybrid war” amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The Balkan nation said all evidence points to Russia being behind the attack, stating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Federal agency urges better defenses after Russian cyber hit on Ukraine

The federal government’s primary cybersecurity agency is urging computer network administrators for American critical infrastructure networks to immediately bolster security against electronic attacks following suspected Russian cyberstrikes against Ukraine. Tuesday’s statement by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned that increased security is needed urgently following “recent malicious...
POLITICS
securitymagazine.com

Mitigating Russian state-sponsored cyber threats to US critical infrastructure

In a new Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and National Security Agency (NSA) are asking cybersecurity community — especially critical infrastructure network defenders — to adopt a heightened state of awareness, conduct proactive threat hunting, and implement the mitigations to mitigate Russian-state sponsored threat actors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Russian activists publish leaked photos of Putin-linked palace

Leaked photographs have confirmed details of a luxurious £1bn palace allegedly built for Vladimir Putin’s personal use, Russian anti-corruption activists have said. The trove of nearly 500 photographs of “Putin’s palace”, published by Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, show that the palatial mansion on Russia’s Black Sea coast has a vast marble swimming pool decorated with busts of Greek gods, a hookah lounge with a pole for dancing, a wine cellar, theatre, and other gaudily decorated amenities.
POLITICS
Reuters

Bulgaria says it decides on its defence with NATO allies

SOFIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria decides on its defence plans in coordination with its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday after Russia said its security demands included that NATO forces leave Bulgaria and Romania. Concern is running high in the West...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy