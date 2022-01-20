CT Man Sentenced For Downloading Thousands Of Child Sex Abuse Images

Gavel Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 60. months in prison for downloading more than 50,000 child sex abuse images and videos over the internet.

New Haven County resident Michael Schmeer, age 52, of Waterbury, was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 18, followed by five years of supervised release, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, an investigation revealed that an IP address at Schmeer’s residence was being used to download child sex abuse images and videos from a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

In August 2020, investigators conducted a court-authorized search of Schmeer’s residence and seized computer equipment, including multiple external storage devices, court documents show.

Schmeer, who was present during the search, was arrested on state charges after he admitted to investigators that he downloaded and possessed child pornography. Analysis of the seized storage devices revealed more than 54,000 images and 5,000 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, the US Attorney's Office said.

In August, Schmeer pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

Schmeer, who has been released on bond since his federal arrest is required to report to prison in February.

