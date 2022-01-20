ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

CT Man Sentenced For Downloading Thousands Of Child Sex Abuse Images

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTm1d_0dqvAbhO00
Gavel Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 60. months in prison for downloading more than 50,000 child sex abuse images and videos over the internet.

New Haven County resident Michael Schmeer, age 52, of Waterbury, was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 18, followed by five years of supervised release, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, an investigation revealed that an IP address at Schmeer’s residence was being used to download child sex abuse images and videos from a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

In August 2020, investigators conducted a court-authorized search of Schmeer’s residence and seized computer equipment, including multiple external storage devices, court documents show.

Schmeer, who was present during the search, was arrested on state charges after he admitted to investigators that he downloaded and possessed child pornography. Analysis of the seized storage devices revealed more than 54,000 images and 5,000 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, the US Attorney's Office said.

In August, Schmeer pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

Schmeer, who has been released on bond since his federal arrest is required to report to prison in February.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

FBI Rules Out Brian Laundrie As Suspect In Double-Murder Of Women Near Wyoming Campsite

The FBI has determined that the late Brian Laundrie was not involved in the unsolved murders of two women in Utah last year. Kylen Schulte, age 24, and her 38-year-old wife, Crystal Turner, were found shot multiple times in a ditch close to their campsite in the city of Moab, Utah on Wednesday, Aug. 18 after complaining about a “weirdo” and “creep” who had been camping near them.
MOAB, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
New Haven County, CT
Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Threat Prompts Police Search Of School In Nassau County

A Long Island school was searched by police after a caller made threats against students and faculty. The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, at the Lawrence Road Middle School in Hempstead, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, a call was received through 911 for...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Pornography
Daily Voice

Ex-Jersey Shore Administrator Admits Stealing $450K From Affordable Housing Group: Prosecutor

A former administrator of a Jersey Shore-based affordable housing organization admitted stealing nearly $450,000 from the non-profit, authorities said. The Affordable Housing Alliance provides housing, support, and services to low- and middle-income families in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties. Debra Agresti, 59, of Long Branch was sentenced to five years...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Mercedes SUV Stolen From Fairfield County Driveway, Police Say

A Mercedes SUV was stolen in Fairfield County and later recovered in Westchester County after it was left unlocked with a key fob inside, police said. Officers from the New Canaan Police Department were dispatched to a Brinkerhoff Avenue residence at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, where there was a report of a stolen 2021 Mercedes G-Wagon.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

PalPark Police Make Arrest Following Attempted Burglary

Palisades Park police responding to an attempted home burglary nabbed a suspect a short time later, authorities said. Borough resident Tomas Castrolarios, 23, was spotted near the corner of Hillside Avenue and West Edsall Boulevard following the aborted break-in on Highland Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Detective Lt. Alex Monteleone said.
PALISADES PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Plumber From Bergen County Busted With Sawed-Off Shotgun

A plumber from Tenafly was jailed after detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said they caught him with a sawed-off shotgun. Matthew Panetta, 28, was arrested at work by investigators who also executed a search at his home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. He remained held Monday...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Man In Westchester

An alert was issued by police in Westchester as they attempt to locate a missing 58-year-old man who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia. In Yonkers, police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Kobloth, who has been reported missing by friends and family after last being seen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

One Teen In Critical Condition, One Arrested In Westchester Stabbing

One teen was hospitalized in critical condition in Westchester and a second arrested after an early morning stabbing, police announced. Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to the parking lot of a Lincoln Avenue apartment complex shortly after 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, where there was a report of an 18-year-old who was found unresponsive and bleeding from the chest.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing NJ Mom, 2 Toddlers

Police have issued an alert for a missing New Jersey mother and her two young children. Cheng Hsiao, 39, and her two children, Ethan, age three, and Ian, age two, were last seen at their family home at 95 Old Ln. in Towaco, Montville Township on Saturday, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Monday release.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fairfield Man 'Threatened To Kill Us' During Tirade, Smoothie Shop Worker Says In New Report

A young employee at a Connecticut smoothie shop where a man allegedly threatened them after his son experienced an allergic reaction, says he also threatened to kill them. In an interview with CBS affiliate WFSB, Channel 3 in Hartford, Charli Hill a high schooler who took a video of the incident that happened Saturday, Jan. 22 at Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies in the Town of Fairfield, “He started to call her racial slurs. He threatened to kill us multiple times.”
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Critical Search For Missing 12-Year-Old Maryland Girl

A 12-year-old girl from Aspen Hill has gone missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding her. Jasslyn Santos, was last seen on Jan. 20, at approximately 10 a.m., in the 13500 block of Turkey Branch Parkway. Santos is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds....
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Traffic Stop Leads To Recovery Of Drugs, 2 Arrests In Atlantic City

A motor vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two men and the recovery of a large quantity of drugs, authorities said. At 12:41 a.m. Sunday, Atlantic City Police Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan, his K9 partner Gee, and Officer Erica Britko, conducted a motor vehicle stop at Arkansas and Atlantic Avenues on a vehicle with expired registration and tinted windows, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
202K+
Followers
34K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy