Career Development & Advice

The 4 parameters that destroy motivation

By Anna Siampani
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often talk about all the interesting things that keep us motivated and see where we could find sources of inspiration to keep the fire sparkling inside us but sometimes there are things that put us down and make us never want to get out of bed and claim the happiness...

Training in large companies and how to handle it

Nowadays, people find and quit jobs very often. The problem in this process is not that the Human Resources Department will have to work excessively but that the teams find it hard to cooperate and have a stable pace in which they will produce the work they are expected to complete. It is hard to change colleagues every couple of months and this only comes to create problems. Workers do not know who to trust, and basically choose the profile of the loner when they enter the workplace. The issues that accompany this situation are numerous and one of them has to do with the training.
Greediness and Pythagoras – The problem of humanity since day one

Being ambitious is one thing but being greedy is a whole different story. There are people who possess great fortunes but still cannot be considered to be greedy. Greediness is not about the amount you have or the number on your bank account, it is about your attitude towards other people. The reason why some very rich people cannot be characterized as greedy is that they use their money for a good purpose. Most of the time, people are just interested in increasing their wealth but in some cases, their wealth is only used to implement power and finally allow them to have control. Again the reasons why someone likes to have control over things vary. Some people have a vision about humanity’s future and to make their efforts come true they need to have a lot of money so they can pull the strings according to their will. In this case, it is hard to blame people and call them greedy.
Life challenges – 4 philosophies to overcome them

Sometimes we consider life as an exhausting journey that comes with a whole bunch of challenges that one will have to overcome to live happily. The truth is that today many of our problems have been resolved. Having food and water is granted for most people and surviving is no longer an issue. Still, things do not seem to be less complicated now. Today I will show you the philosophy that allows us to have an optimistic perspective towards life and the ways this can be achieved.
CEOS: Do you know how much time and money is wasted on interviewing and hiring at your organization—and what it might be costing your reputation?

Amid a well-publicized worker shortage and near record-low unemployment, Mike Conley, an Indiana-based software engineer seeking a new job faced a seemingly incredulous situation. Conley, who has 25 years of experience, withdrew from consideration for “a role I wanted, the pay I wanted, all the benefits I wanted” at a...
How humans have evolved – the tragedy of the commons

The so-called ”Tragedy of the commons” is a general concept that describes how each individual has different personal interests that may be opposite to the interests of a group. Here, we do not talk about how people disagree, we talk about each person has to collide with a whole group of people who will not benefit from the same situations.
Progress in the ways we organize our groups

In previous articles, we have talked about how progress can be quantified and how people can see in numbers how much our society has evolved. The progress of society has nothing to do with how much money we earn. There are always some who make more money than others and historically people have not lived without the concept of possession for many years. At least from the point they invented writing and we passed from the stage of -pre-history to history, society has always had classes. Until possession was finally invented, the idea that someone would have more resources than someone else was not yet captured.
Everyday Motivation

Hello my name is Joshua Jackson and this New Years I have created New Year’s resolutions to create new goals for myself. I have learned that these goals don’t have to wait until the New Year and that you can start these goals whatever time of the year. I learned that you can accomplish any goal but you have to be willing to work hard for it and that goals aren’t just going to happen. I feel like most people think like that everyday because some people make things look easy but now I realize that some of those people worked hard and created a routine of suffering.
The New Workplace is Creative, Collaborative, and Human-Focused

The workplace as we know it is changing, and it requires more flexibility than ever. But when we say “flexibility,” what do we really mean?. Many organizations say that they’re offering flexibility by offering a “hybrid” schedule, one in which employees work from home on certain days and at the office on others.
Concept maps used in educational institutions – their value and contribution

Have you ever run into the concept of concept maps? This idea has been a revolution in the field of education for over some decades now. The idea is brilliant and it did not start as a way to educate people. It started more like a way to explain things easily in environments less formal than school and university. However, the response has been wonderful and now it is used on many occasions. When we want to decide which college we will choose to send our kids to for studies we have to take things like these into consideration. Make sure that the university uses all kinds of techniques to educate its learners and do not compromise for institutions that have not cared enough to see what’s new in education.
The magnificent journey of numbers and their appearance in our lives

The concept of numbers, even as a counting tool, was born much older than any other element in the world of mathematics. This constantly evolving whole has been the foundation stone for every other discovery that has arisen later in the history of the sciences. The inherent need for man to count led the first mathematicians in the history of mankind to create a group of symbols, which formed the original numbering system.
CATs – the famous assessment techniques we need to know

Assessments of evaluation that are handed to students are often not used as a test for them. Mainly they are a test for the teacher. The major challenge a professor has to accept is that they are not invited to only talk about what a topic they know but they are also expected to play the role of the fortune-teller trying to identify whether students have understood their lecture. Because of the fact that the professor can sit back and enjoy the feeling of superiority that comes with the territory, they have a hard time checking up on how the audience perceives the lesson. In other words, they do not have feedback.
Science – a structured method or a sequence of accidents

Science has been a part of human civilization long before the appearance of Christianity. All civilizations across the globe, regardless of whether they could communicate with each other or not, developed methods to explain the physical phenomena that surrounded their lives. The invention of religion was not enough to convince everyone that the God of rain is responsible for the growth of their trees. Some insisted on digging a little deeper. For that reason, they used their minds and followed the road of logical thinking to conclude ideas that would help them improve their lives.
Things to do to prepare for your Campus Placement Interview

It is the final year of university, and there will be so much happening in a short period of time. I am not exaggerating when I say that the final year hits like a truck. And, while you are amid the craziness, there are placement interviews to be taken care of. Placement interviews are probably the most intimidating aspect of the final year, and cracking them is even more. Your future may depend on how you perform in these interviews so you must take them very seriously.
Better memory? Real methods based on scientific experiments

Having a strong memory is something we would all love to have. If you think about it this could solve many of our problems. From passing the tests of the semester – for the young ones – to holding a good position in the company, memory is important. There are some effective, and others not so, methods to improve your memory. According to scientists, electricity is all over our bodies and our brains. Could we use it to improve our memory? An inappropriate way is to attach electrodes to your brain, aiming to enhance the activity of the hippocampus, a structure responsible for creating and storing recent memories. Although clinical studies are conducted on its effectiveness, do not try it at home, because there is a danger for your health, risking electric shock.
Creating A Great Place To Work: A Tale Of Two Restaurants

After my workout one morning last week, I went to one of my favorite restaurants to grab some breakfast and found it was closed. The restaurant, part of a well-known national brand (let’s call it Bread and Butter), posted a sign on the front door saying they would not open until 10 am and then only with electronic ordering and payment at their kiosks. I then headed around the corner to another favorite spot, part of small regional chain of restaurants (let’s call it The Turnaround), and it was open for business and had been since 7 am.
How humans are sometimes smarter and why animals do not have wheels

In previous articles, we have talked about how the wheel is only a human invention that no other animal seems to carry on their bodies. It is wild if you think about it. Us being more clever than billions of years of evolution on genetics? Hard to believe, right? It is indeed brilliant to think how a circle-shaped object can be used for transportation.
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
