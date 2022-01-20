The 4 parameters that destroy motivation

Having a strong memory is something we would all love to have. If you think about it this could solve many of our problems. From passing the tests of the semester – for the young ones – to holding a good position in the company, memory is important. There are some effective, and others not so, methods to improve your memory. According to scientists, electricity is all over our bodies and our brains. Could we use it to improve our memory? An inappropriate way is to attach electrodes to your brain, aiming to enhance the activity of the hippocampus, a structure responsible for creating and storing recent memories. Although clinical studies are conducted on its effectiveness, do not try it at home, because there is a danger for your health, risking electric shock.
