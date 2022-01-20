ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Firearm stolen from Vermont seized in Springfield after shots fired incident

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A man from Springfield was arrested after police were called to a ShotSpotter activation on Belmont Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to the 0-100 block of Belmont Avenue for a report of a ShotSpotter activation. During the investigation, officers were attempting to speak with potential witnesses, when a man later identified as 33-year-old Justin Stack of Springfield, was seen getting into a car, put it in reverse and almost hit an officer.

15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit in New York

Stack then got out of the car and began walking towards the officers, he was then detained while police continued the investigation. Stack then began reaching for his waistband. Officers found a loaded firearm in his waistband and he was then placed under arrest.

Officers search Stack’s car and seized shell casings, ammunition and crack-cocaine. The firearm was reported stolen out of Vermont.

Justin Stack is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 3rd Offense
  • Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building
  • Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (3 Counts)
  • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of a Class B Drug
  • Receiving Stolen Property More than $1200 – Subsequent Offense
Walsh indicated Stack was previously convicted of firearms charges in both Hampden and Franklin Superior Courts.

Jackie Aube
3d ago

What I never understand is people with previous offenses are allowed to re-offend over and over again. Obviously this guy should have been jail. Was this guy at some point in vermont? I wonder how many crimes he committed here? Are the police in investigating crimes in the area the gun was stolen?

