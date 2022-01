Allison Tolman is urging Hollywood to do better when it comes to jokes about weight. The Fargo and Why Women Kill star took to Twitter on Tuesday to call on writers and showrunners to stop using the jokes in scripts altogether, writing, "Writers and showrunners- take the jokes about weight out of your scripts. I promise they aren't funny. And even if they were, they won't hold up well. And even if they did, they're unkind-either to your characters and actors or someone in your audience or crew. It's not worth it."

