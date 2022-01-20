Be Proud, but Never Satisfied

Being ambitious is one thing but being greedy is a whole different story. There are people who possess great fortunes but still cannot be considered to be greedy. Greediness is not about the amount you have or the number on your bank account, it is about your attitude towards other people. The reason why some very rich people cannot be characterized as greedy is that they use their money for a good purpose. Most of the time, people are just interested in increasing their wealth but in some cases, their wealth is only used to implement power and finally allow them to have control. Again the reasons why someone likes to have control over things vary. Some people have a vision about humanity’s future and to make their efforts come true they need to have a lot of money so they can pull the strings according to their will. In this case, it is hard to blame people and call them greedy.

