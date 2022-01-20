Finding gratitude in the little gifts of online learning

A look at online learning today. In a world shaped by the coronavirus pandemic, online education shined bright in 2020 and 2021. As campuses closed, colleges shifted their courses to remote or hybrid delivery. While hastily planned remote delivery differs from fully planned online programs, education experts say the sudden shift will further accelerate the growth of online learning and tap its true potential. Following the trial by fire over the last two years, experts say colleges are now poised to offer more choices in distance learning and develop new degree programs. "If you're not, as a university, looking at online options or improved technology systems for your students, I think you could potentially fall behind the curve," says Adrian Alba, director of recruitment for Arizona Online at the University of Arizona. Here's a look at the future of distance learning – pertaining to both COVID-19 and the online learning trends that were already playing out before the pandemic – as predicted by those who work on the front lines of online education.

