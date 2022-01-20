ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ+ Vodka Campaigns

By Niko Pajkovic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast spring, SKYY Vodka launched an empowering and playful ad campaign called 'Coming Out (Again)' that aimed to support LGBTQ+ night life venues and workers. The campaign featured a 30 second ad spot and a brief digital marketing roll-out. Central to...

TrendHunter.com

Briny Oyster Vodkas

The Industrious Spirit Company, Rhode Island’s first distillery since Prohibition, is the creator of a first-of-its-kind oyster vodka by the name of Ostreida. The idea for the product came out of celebrations for The Industrious Spirit Company's first year in business when the team began toasting with vodka cocktails and oysters.
Mashed

This Is The First Oyster-Distilled Vodka In The US

These days, you can find vodka in all sorts of unusual flavors, from bacon and wasabi to tobacco and even electricity (via Thrillist). Well, one boutique distillery has gone even further by creating the first vodka in the U.S. (and possibly the world) to be distilled with oysters. Yes, oysters. Based out of Providence, Rhode Island (fittingly enough, the "Ocean State"), the Industrious Spirit Company (ISCO), which produces small-batch vodkas, gins, and bourbons, recently released their Ostreida oyster vodka, made with a neutral spirit made from organic corn and distilled with locally sourced oysters, reports Food & Wine.
drinkhacker.com

Review: Viss Vodka – Ballet Blue and Blush Blossom

Remember how we said that fresh, organic infused vodkas were the hottest trend in the category? Well, they say the exception makes the rule, and here it is in the form of Viss, a candy-colored, heavily artificially flavored vodka that’s imbued with a sparkly substance that makes it shimmer in the bottle and in the glass — provided you shake it up enough. (It may not be organic, but it’s “100% authentic,” the company says.) If you remember Viniq, you know what we’re talking about.
TrendHunter.com

Diversity-Focused Kids Apparel

Royal Nation is a newly launched kid's clothing brand offering gender-inclusive premium athleisure wear and outerwear. In addition, the label aims to improve the representation of Black culture in the world of kid's fashion via the use of comic book-like narratives and animations. Superhero-style characters are often used to accompany...
uiowa.edu

LGBTQ Safe Zone: Phase I

The LGBTQ Safe Zone Project is a campus-wide program that offers a visible message of inclusion, affirmation, and support to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people in the university community. Phase I introduces basic LGBTQ terms and concepts, helps participants develop an appreciation for the experiences of the...
TrendHunter.com

Lunar-Loving Ukrainian Vodkas

World-renowned Ukrainian vodka maker Nemiroff has launched a brand new limited-edition vodka that is designed to offer a satisfying drinking experience whilst also paying homage to space exploration, particularly ventures that have helped to better our understanding of the moon. Launched as part of a campaign to celebrate the launch...
TrendHunter.com

Plastic-Free Straw Commitments

Noodles & Company, the United States-based National purveyor of fresh to order noodle dishes, has announced a company-wide initiative to be entirely plastic straw-free by the end of March 2022. Many fast-food, quick-service, and fast-casual restaurants have previously swapped to straws made out of paper-like materials, and Noodles & Company now believes it must make this swap in order t uphold its commitment to sustainability.
ABC6.com

Providence distillery introduces oyster-distilled vodka

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Tucked away on the site of the former Providence Steel and Iron Company, in the Valley neighborhood of Providence, sits a distillery that lays claim to the title of first distillery in Providence since prohibition. Industrious Spirit Company CEO Manya Rubinstein says, “We make vodkas,...
The Independent

Two popular McDonald's breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
360 Magazine

Marsha's House: Shelter for LGBTQ+

In Greenwich Village near where Stonewall Inn resides, a monument will be built to honor the legacy of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, trailblazers and history-makers for the LGBTQ+ community. Marsha P. Johnson was a black transgender woman and drag queen, whose outspoken activism and radical vision during the Gay Liberation Movement continues to inspire people today.
Pride Source

New LGBTQ+ Cryptocurrency Announced, Met With Mixed Reactions

Is a new cryptocurrency benefitting the LGBTQ+ community as intended, or is the initiative doomed to fail thanks to an ill-conceived name choice?. “Maricoin,” the first cryptocurrency specifically targeted toward LGBTQ+ investors shares a similar name to an anti-gay Spanish pejorative (maricón). The similarity is eliciting mixed reactions.
indypl.org

Guide to Finding Books by LGBTQ+ Authors

Here are five tips to help you explore voices of the LGBTQ+ experience as well as a convenient clickable list of LGBTQ+ authors linked directly to our catalog for placing requests or checking out e-books and audiobooks. 1. Read an award winner. Make a selection from some of the most...
TrendHunter.com

Adult-Targeted Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are often targeted towards a younger consumer demographic but are increasing in popularity amongst adults, which is seeing now options like the Lucozade Alert Original being launched. The energy drink is characterized by its non-HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) certified recipe that is also low in calories to make it suitable for those looking to boost their energy through the day. The product will be arriving on store shelves starting next month in 500ml standard cans and price-marked cans.
wflx.com

Absolut Vodka creates gift registry for singles this Galentine's Day

Galentine’s Day has grown in popularity since it was introduced in a “Parks and Recreation” episode in 2010. This year, Absolut Vodka is adding a gift registry to the festivities for singles. The vodka brand says singles spend so much money on friends reaching life's traditional milestones....
The Day

Mastering Anthony Schiavone's Rigatoni Vodka

Auguste Escoffier, generally known as the Father of Modern Cuisine, was reputed to have said to his students, "Don't let civilians know how easy this stuff is!" Frankly, I just made that quote up but I don't feel bad about it because it COULD be true. After all, how many times have you enjoyed a delicious meal at a highly regarded restaurant and, discussing the ingredients, lamented, "There's no way I could do this."
TrendHunter.com

Boozy Ice Creameries

People who walk the tranquil waterfront of the neighborhood of Old Town Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona will now be able to visit a unique ice creamery that offers a range of delectable ice creams and frozen desserts that are infused with alcohol. The Buzzed Bull Creamery's menu includes items such...
thedieline.com

No Cap, This Natty Vodka Trapper Hat Is Legit

January brings cold weather to the US, with many parts of the country seeing freezing temperatures and wind chill, perfect weather for a warm, furry trapper hat. Comfortable and cozy, it’s no wonder that many folks sport trapper hats in the winter. But Natural Light saw room for improvement.
TrendHunter.com

Vodka-Holding Winter Hats

Natty Light, the creator of freezable beer pops and branded water slides, is now sharing a product that's seasonally appropriate for the winter with the Natural Light Vodka Trapper Hat. The novelty hot pink winter hat includes pockets that are perfectly sized for holding three 50ml bottles. As part of...
TrendHunter.com

Mexican Wafer Treats

Chock-Obleas, a Mexican snack subbrand belonging to Golmex Foods, has announced that it will be launching in the United States across six key markets: Los Angeles, San Jose, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, and South Texas. What this means is that Americans will have the opportunity to get their hand's on the brand's signature, artisanal wafer treats -- a popular Mexican snack that, up until now, was difficult to come by in the U.S.
