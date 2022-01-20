LGBTQ+ Vodka Campaigns

Remember how we said that fresh, organic infused vodkas were the hottest trend in the category? Well, they say the exception makes the rule, and here it is in the form of Viss, a candy-colored, heavily artificially flavored vodka that’s imbued with a sparkly substance that makes it shimmer in the bottle and in the glass — provided you shake it up enough. (It may not be organic, but it’s “100% authentic,” the company says.) If you remember Viniq, you know what we’re talking about.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO