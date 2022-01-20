LGBTQ+ Vodka Campaigns

These days, you can find vodka in all sorts of unusual flavors, from bacon and wasabi to tobacco and even electricity (via Thrillist). Well, one boutique distillery has gone even further by creating the first vodka in the U.S. (and possibly the world) to be distilled with oysters. Yes, oysters. Based out of Providence, Rhode Island (fittingly enough, the "Ocean State"), the Industrious Spirit Company (ISCO), which produces small-batch vodkas, gins, and bourbons, recently released their Ostreida oyster vodka, made with a neutral spirit made from organic corn and distilled with locally sourced oysters, reports Food & Wine.
