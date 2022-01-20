Geniez facing six-month suspended prison sentence for domestic violence
Team TotalEnergies rider Alexandre Geniez appeared in court on Wednesday charged with...www.cyclingnews.com
Team TotalEnergies rider Alexandre Geniez appeared in court on Wednesday charged with...www.cyclingnews.com
Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.https://www.cyclingnews.com
Comments / 0