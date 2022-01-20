ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Geniez facing six-month suspended prison sentence for domestic violence

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Team TotalEnergies rider Alexandre Geniez appeared in court on Wednesday charged with...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Former corrections officer sentenced to 18 months in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former corrections officer from Monroeville, Ala., woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Lakerdra Shanta Snowden, 31, is said to have abused her position as a corrections officer at the Escambia County Detention […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
My Clallam County

Man gets more than a decade in prison in domestic violence assault case

PORT ANGLEES — A Shelton man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison in a Port Angeles assault that included strangulation. Benjamin Hickson received the sentence yesterday in Clallam County Superior Court. He had been found guilty in early December of six felony, domestic violence-related convictions, including assault by strangulation, tampering with a witness, and four counts of felony violation of a no-contact order.
PORT ANGELES, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Geniez
Houston Chronicle

Man suspected in fatal Cracker Barrel shooting had been wanted on domestic violence charges for months

The man suspected in the death of a Cracker Barrel manager during a weekend robbery outside the restaurant had been wanted since last August on prior, unrelated domestic violence offenses, according to court records. Undercover deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confronted 28-year-old Nathan Humphrey as he walked Monday...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Santa Clarita Radio

Narcotics, Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested Twice With In Six Hours

A Lancaster man was arrested twice within six hours for similar charges Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received reports of a physical altercation between a man and woman on the 25700 block of Avenue C, in Lancaster just north of Santa Clarita, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Record-Courier

Wellington man receives suspended prison sentence

A Wellington man received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence Tuesday after he admitted to conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Daryl Lorne Nolan, 60, continued to deny that 19.6 grams of methamphetamine belonged to him, saying he loaned the pickup to someone else. He did admit to having...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Prison#Totalenergies
The Bulletin

Woodstock drug trafficker tied to Norwich operation sentenced to 41 months in prison

A 42-year Woodstock resident who was part of a regional cocaine-trafficking ring was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in prison by a federal judge. In addition to the 41-month sentence, Andre Smith was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant to serve three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack.
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Second suspect in 2017 teen stabbing death sentenced to six months

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The second suspect in a 2017 stabbing death of a high schooler took a plea deal. Devon Watson, first charged with murder, now manslaughter, was accused of playing a role in the death of then 18-year-old Gaige Taylor. Watson was just 16 years old in 2017 when...
MOBILE, AL
Herald Times Reporter

A Manitowoc man has been sentenced to six years in state prison for his role in a 2020 fentanyl overdose death.

MANITOWOC - Jeremiah J. Janke, a 26-year-old Manitowoc man, was sentenced to six years in state prison Tuesday for his role in a 24-year-old man's overdose death in July 2020. Janke was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs during a plea hearing in August. He was also found guilty of delivering heroin in a case from 2017 and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in a second case from 2020.
MANITOWOC, WI
WOWK 13 News

US man accused of faking death to avoid charges jailed in UK

LONDON (AP) — An American man who authorities say faked his own death to evade prosecution for rape and financial fraud before fleeing to Scotland was jailed Friday after he failed to show up for an extradition hearing. Nicholas Alahverdian, who has used a number of aliases including Nicholas Rossi, was denied bail at Edinburgh […]
LONDON, WV
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy