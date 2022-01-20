ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

December Home Sales Drop 4.6%, as Supply Hits Record Low

By Diana Olick, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClosed sales of previously owned homes in December fell 4.6% to a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of 6.18 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. The median price of an existing home sold in December was $358,000, an increase of 15.8% compared with December 2020. There were...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

It’s A Seller’s Market: SoCal’s Housing Market Hit Record-High Last Month

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s red-hot housing market hit another record-high last month. The six county regions median sales price reached just over $697,000.  And data firm DQNews says that is up about 16.3 percent over the previous year. Low inventory means it’s a seller’s market and experts blame a lack of new construction and current low mortgage rates. As well, new or used, consumers looking for a car should be prepared to dig into their pockets. According to new data by the Anderson Economic Group, used car prices shot up 11 percent. But that’s not all. For those looking for a new car, it is even more expensive as new car prices spiked to 37 percent on an annual basis.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
Financial World

US weekly initial jobless claims hit three-month peak; existing home sales drop

On Thursday, 20th January 2022, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits had spiked surprisingly to a three-month peak last week, most likely driven by a winter wave of Omicron surge which health experts had often claimed to have a lower hospitalization rate alongside mild or asymptomatic patients in most cases.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Retail sales drop in December as Omicron bites

Retail sales volumes fell last month as the spread of Omicron kept shoppers away from stores, although they remain around pre-pandemic levels, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales fell 3.7% in December – the biggest monthly fall since January 2021 – compared to a rise of 1% in November.Officials also suggested the fall was due to shoppers getting their gift-buying done earlier in November to avoid disappointment due to supply chain disruption.After strong pre-Christmas trading in November, retail sales fell across the board in December, with feedback from retailers suggesting Omicron impacted on footfall.Heather Bovill,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Housing Prices#Mortgage#Covid#Nar
wolfstreet.com

Big Drop in Home Sales, Surging Mortgage Rates, Tight Supply: The New Dynamics Shaping Up

But wait… Supply suddenly burst from the woodwork when mortgage rates surged before the Housing Bust. By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET. Sales of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops in December fell by 4.6% month-to-month and by 8.3% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.1 million homes, the National Association of Realtors reported today. It was the fifth month in a row of year-over-year declines, amid very tight supply and rising mortgage rates (historic data via YCharts):
BUSINESS
The Post and Courier

US home sales fall as available properties sink to a record low

WASHINGTON — Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers were frustrated by a lack of available houses, which fell to the lowest level in more than two decades. Existing home sales dropped 4.6 percent last month from...
CHARLESTON, SC
mortgageorb.com

Mortgage Applications for New Home Purchases Dropped in December

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for December 2021 show mortgage applications for new home purchases decreased 7.1% compared to a year ago. Compared to November 2021, applications decreased by 5%. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns. “Applications to buy a...
REAL ESTATE
aba.com

Existing Home Sales Decline in December

Existing-home sales fell 4.6% in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.12 million, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Sales decreased year-over-year, down 7.1% from December 2020. First-time buyers were responsible for 30% of sales in December, up from 26% in November but down from 31% in December 2020.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WBAY Green Bay

Housing inventory hits record low

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you were looking to buy a home last year, you likely had a frustrating experience with a lack of options and intense bidding wars. In the first month of 2022, it’s only gotten worse as housing inventory falls to a record low. In...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
worldpropertyjournal.com

December U.S. Home Sales Recorded Biggest Monthly Decline Since Covid Began

National property broker Redfin is reporting this week that fewer U.S. homes were for sale in December 2022, driving seasonally-adjusted home sales down 3.6%. This marks the largest month-over-month sales decline since May 2020. Home prices surged 15% from a year earlier, the 17th consecutive month of double-digit increases. "Home...
REAL ESTATE
Antelope Valley Press

December retail sales slip after a record season

NEW YORK — Americans overlooked shortages, spiking prices and uncertainty over the Omicron variant to break spending records during the critical holiday shopping season. But figures released, Friday, show that after spending robustly early in the holiday season, consumers sharply slowed their purchases from November to December. The National...
BUSINESS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Home sales cooled in December: Redfin

In December, monthly home sales dropped by their largest margin since May 2020, with the decline attributable to a shortage in offerings, rather than interest, according to a new report from Redfin. Seasonally adjusted homes sold fell by 3.6% in December to approximately 579,300, the steepest decline since the first...
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Foreclosures drop in December, capping off all-time low year

New foreclosure filings dropped 12 percent in December as a once-feared wave of mortgage defaults has largely failed to materialize, according to a new report from Attom Data Solutions. U.S. lenders scaled back on new foreclosure filings in December, the latest sign that the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy