As expected, Chicago's 2021 venture funding hit a record high, blowing the previous year's total of $2.8 billion out of the water. Chicago tech firms raised $7 billion in 2021, according to venture data firm Pitchbook, which is by far the highest total since Pitchbook began tracking VC stats in 2006. Chicago saw 374 venture deals in 2021, according to Pitchbook, which was up from 321 deals in 2020.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO