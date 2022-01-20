ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Teachers shape the future

By Mike DeWine Ohio governor
Sandusky Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe want all our children to learn, thrive and grow, and we entrust our teachers with the important work of helping them live up to their God-given potential on their educational journey. As a state, we have worked to provide historic support for our schools and our teachers, which,...

sanduskyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Thanking our educators

I am honored to accept the invitation to offer my appreciation and admiration for those in education who have persevered over the past 22 months to give our children and grandchildren their best. The bottom line, we must value our teachers if we truly want to have a bright, positive...
OHIO STATE
wcbi.com

Columbus Municipal School District: House bill for teacher pay is major step for the future of Mississippi education

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Municipal School District administrators are praising the passage of the Mississippi House of Representatives bill that would increase teacher pay. House Bill 530 would create the “Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act” designed to raise teacher salaries statewide.
COLUMBUS, MS
Sandusky Register

Honoring local teachers, in the Weekender

The Register typically names an individual as its Person of the Year. For 2021, we will instead honor all local educators for their diligent work teaching students in the midst of the pandemic. A special section featuring local teachers will be inside this Saturday’s Weekender.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Wyoming News

Governor Mark Gordon Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Wyoming School Choice Week" as Families, Teachers Celebrate Learning Choices

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 23-Jan. 29, 2022 will officially be Wyoming School Choice Week, thanks to a recent proclamation from Gov. Mark Gordon. This is the ninth time in ten years that Wyoming School Choice Week has been proclaimed by the state's governor. Gov. Gordon joins more than 25 other governors and several hundred local leaders around the country who have issued proclamations to coincide...
EDUCATION
CBS Minnesota

7 St. Paul Public Schools Move To Distance Learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Seven St. Paul Public Schools will temporarily move to online learning next week. Galtier Elementary, Creative Arts High School, Humboldt High School, and Rivereast Elementary and Secondary School moved to virtual learning on Friday and are scheduled to return in-person on Wednesday. Central High School, Highwood Hills Elementary School and St. Paul Music Academy will be online starting Monday and will return to in-person on Thursday. Earlier this week, hundreds of SPPS students walked out to demand better COVID-19 precautions in order to stay in school. Demands included more KN95 and N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus, and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Urban Areas
Sandusky Register

Edison Schools schedules public meetings

MILAN — Edison Schools, throughout the upcoming months, will host community meetings to discuss possible construction project options available and receive input from our community members. Updates will be made to the school district's website. Board members recently agreed to work with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, a state...
MILAN, OH
Sandusky Register

Music teacher kept band class going

BELLEVUE — Bellevue Middle School band teacher Steve Hessler says a lawyer friend told him it was Hessler’s fault the attorney had lost a custody case. Hessler naturally asked why. The attorney explained the judge asked a young person in court which parent he wanted to live with, and the kid replied, “I don’t want to leave my band class.”
BELLEVUE, OH
Indy100

Some kids did the One Chip Challenge - and ended up in hospital

A social media challenge which involves eating an incredibly spicy chip—without having anything to drink—has left some kids hospitalized. A California school district has confirmed that at least 3 high school students were hospitalized after participating in a viral "One Chip Challenge" trend, per Insider. The students, some...
LODI, CA
CBS Minnesota

After Fighting COVID For Nearly 2 Years, Minnesota Health Care Workers Still Pushing Forward Despite Burnout, Frustration

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burned out and frustrated. That’s how some members of Minnesota’s medical community describe the situation inside Twin Cities hospitals nearly two years into the pandemic. WCCO sat down with a team who were the first people to step up. We saw the very different paths they are on today. “I still cannot wrap my head that this has all happened in the span of two years,” Emily Allen, a registered nurse, said. They were there from day one — when last March St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital pivoted to COVID care. That where 1,000 patients came through over seven months;...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Sandusky Register

School notes: Bellevue, SCCS, Perkins, Sandusky, Clyde

Want to see your student or teacher featured on the Schools page? Email news and photos to reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com, or call 419-609-5849 for more information. SANDUSKY. St. Mary Central Catholic High School student Julia Loeffler was awarded the College Board's National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award....
SANDUSKY, OH
Faribault Daily News

Continued COVID waves affect all sectors in southern Minnesota

With COVID-19 case counts hitting historic highs across the region, local businesses and health care facilities are feeling the strain from exacerbated staffing shortages that had already been a major issue due to a tight labor market. On Jan. 12, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he would tap $40 million in funding, in order to hire additional health care workers, mostly nurses, at Minnesota health care facilities. The funds will pay for more than 350 workers to work 60 hours a week over the next...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sandusky Register

Replenish fuel supplies with Great Lakes Community Action Partnership

FREMONT — As winter moves forward, households relying on propane and other bulk fuels for warmth will see these supplies diminish with time. The Great Lakes Community Action Partnership Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program can assist these households that are on a fixed income with replenishing fuel supplies before they run out.
FREMONT, OH
Sandusky Register

New addiction treatment service starts in Willard

WILLARD — A new addiction treatment service has opened in Willard. Praxis by Landmark Recovery opened its doors in Willard, bringing new addiction treatment services to the community. The new Medicaid addiction treatment center, Praxis of the Firelands, will serve Willard and the surrounding area. “The influx of fentanyl...
WILLARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy