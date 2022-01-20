Teachers shape the future

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burned out and frustrated. That’s how some members of Minnesota’s medical community describe the situation inside Twin Cities hospitals nearly two years into the pandemic. WCCO sat down with a team who were the first people to step up. We saw the very different paths they are on today. “I still cannot wrap my head that this has all happened in the span of two years,” Emily Allen, a registered nurse, said. They were there from day one — when last March St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital pivoted to COVID care. That where 1,000 patients came through over seven months;...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO