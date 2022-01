The past couple weeks have not been too friendly for the Clippers — they’ve won just five of their 12 games in January so far which has contributed to their below-.500 record that puts them squarely into play-in territory. While it might be impressive to see how a team without its stars (and much of its supporting cast on any given day) stays competitive against even the most elite teams, it is throwing their playoff chances into jeopardy, making the matchup against the Wizards in Washington all the more important.

