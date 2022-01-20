ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Rizzo and John Stamos remember Bob Saget as a man who loved 'endlessly'

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo and close friend and co-star John Stamos are speaking out about some of the emotional memories they shared with the comedian.

In an interview Thursday with "Today" show anchor Hoda Kotb , Rizzo discussed some of the warm feelings she and Saget shared as well as the way he made his friends and colleagues feel loved and appreciated.

Saget, best known for his role as widowed father Danny Tanner in the ABC family sitcom "Full House" and as the original host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos," was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. His cause of death has not been released.

Since Saget’s death, Rizzo, 42, has spoken out on social media while mourning her husband. In her first TV interview, she says "every second is horrible" while dealing with the loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHFHb_0dqv89Dw00
Kelly Rizzo shares some of her last memories of late husband Bob Saget in interview on the "Today" show. MICHAEL TRAN, AFP via Getty Images

"You get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore," Rizzo told Kotb.

Bob Saget tributes: John Mayer and Jeff Ross tearfully reflect on comedian's life

An outpouring of love for Bob Saget

After Saget's death, there was an outpouring of love and admiration from friends, co-stars and other members of the Hollywood community. Many of the kind words characterized Saget by the declarations of love he sprinkled into every conversation. Rizzo said the last correspondence with "the best man I've ever known" wasn't any different.

"I think I said 'I love you dearly' and he said 'I love you endlessly,' and then I said 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow.' It was just all love," she said.

Friends and family gathered Jan. 14 at Saget's memorial in Los Angeles to pay their last respects to the star, according to People, TMZ and Daily Mail.

'How lucky was I': Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo pays tribute after 'Full House' star's funeral

The outlets published photos showing Rizzo and "Full House" stars including Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweeten, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as they arrived dressed in black. Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, John Mayer and Chris Rock were also pictured in attendance.

John Stamos' eulogy for Bob Saget

Stamos spoke at the memorial and published his eulogy for Saget in The Los Angeles Times Friday, imagining his late friend "still on the road" doing comedy shows and then calling Rizzo right after the show.

"He says he loves her with every bit of his heart. And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family and his friends," Stamos wrote. "God, he loves us all so much. Bob goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll meet again — and he’s smiling."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ahVx_0dqv89Dw00
John Stamos published the eulogy he gave at Bob Saget's memorial calling him his new "guardian angel." Jennifer Clasen, Fox

He added: "Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel."

Rizzo said during her Thursday interview how often Saget told his friends he loved them.

"At his memorial there were a lot of people there and every single person was pretty much like, 'Oh I talked to Bob last week,' " Rizzo said. "How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them all the time? It was just amazing."

To Rizzo, the kind words from everyone who knew Saget has been the "silver lining" in her time of grief: "He felt like he was everyone's dear friend, no one will ever be like Bob."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kelly Rizzo and John Stamos remember Bob Saget as a man who loved 'endlessly'

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Bob Saget's Wife Is 'in Disbelief' After His Death, Daughter Reveals His Final Message to Her

Kelly Rizzo says she plans to give a deeper glimpse into who her TV legend husband was when the news of his passing is 'not as raw' and the 'time is right.'. AceShowbiz - Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo is "shattered" after the untimely passing of her husband, whom she dubbed her "absolute everything." The TV host has gotten candid about her feelings in the wake of the comedian/actor's sudden death.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Hello Magazine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
ORLANDO, FL
Daphne DelMar

Bob Saget Messaged Candace Cameron Bure Days Before Death

Candace Cameron Bure close upWikimedia/CreativeCommons. The tragic passing of "Fuller House" star Bob Saget has left the celebrity space in mourning, particularly co-stars. The 65-year-old actor and stand-up comedian was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, FL on Sunday - just one day before, Bob had left a note for Candace Cameron Bure on Instagram.
ORLANDO, FL
MarketRealist

Who Will Inherit Bob Saget’s Fortune?

Comedian and actor Bob Saget passed away Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65, leaving behind significant wealth for his heirs. His long career in television, standup comedy, and film brought him to an approximate $50 million net worth, according to CelebrityNetWorth. It’s likely that his surviving family members will inherit most of his estate.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
John Mayer
Person
Dave Coulier
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Jeff Ross
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ashley Olsen
Deadline

Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence On Husband Bob Saget’s Death: “Bob Was A Force”

Kelly Rizzo today broke her silence on the death of Bob Saget, paying tribute to her “sweet husband” in a lengthy post published to Instagram. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” she wrote. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Bob Saget Left Behind a Massive Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Full House’ Star Made Before His Unexpected Death

Late Full House star Bob Saget left a lasting impact on the world of television sitcoms and standup comedy. The actor was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022. He is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, and left behind a massive net worth after a tremendous four decades-long career.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Afp#Getty#Daily Mail
BET

Dave Chappelle Regrets Not Responding to Bob Saget’s Final Text

Dave Chappelle opened up to TMZ about the death of his friend and fellow comedian, Bob Saget. Chappelle, 48, was performing Thursday night, Jan. 13, at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood when TMZ’s cameras caught up with him, and noted that mortality has been on his mind. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel unable to hold back sobs during Bob Saget tribute: ‘He’d write just to tell me he loved me’

Jimmy Kimmel struggled to hold back sobs as he paid tribute to comedian and friend Bob Saget.The Full House star died on Sunday (9 January) aged 65 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida. No cause of death was given.Hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live without a studio audience on Monday (10 January) night, Kimmel remembered Saget as “the sweetest man”.“He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people,” he said.Kimmel said that he had reread their old email exchanges following the news of Saget’s death, explaining: “Some of them were...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Statement In Tribute To Bob Saget After His Death

The television and comedy worlds, as well as Hollywood as a whole, lost a true legend this past weekend. Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the comedies Full House and Fuller House, died at the age of 65. Since news of his passing was confirmed, countless tributes have poured in from celebrities and fans. The star seemed to have had a particularly profound impact on those who were privileged to work with him over the years. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are among those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside him. With this, the reclusive former child stars and current fashion moguls marked Saget’s passing with a rare public statement.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters

The late TV and comedy icon had three daughters during his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. Find out everything you need to know about his three girls here. Bob Saget was perhaps best-known as one of the greatest TV dads of all time for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House. While fans loved seeing Danny raise his three daughters on the show, Bob was a father to three daughters of his own in real life. The comedian was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer, 65, from 1982 to 1997, and that marriage brought three beautiful girls: Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

‘Full House’ Cast Including Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin & Series Creator Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: “One Of The Best”

UPDATED with additional cast: Full House cast members are remembering Bob Saget, their co-star and patriarch of the Tanner family, who has died at age 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner family, said in a statement released to Today. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Lori...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

366K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy