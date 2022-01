Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a relatively flat state budget, with pay raises for state employees as the most conspicuous addition. Justice characterized his proposed $4.6 billion budget as just 1.4 percent higher than last year. The governor traditionally describes the highlights of his budget proposal in his annual State of the State address, but Justice was unable to do so this year because of a case of covid-19.

