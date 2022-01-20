Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

In Stephen King's new novel Fairy Tale a 17-year-old boy named Charlie Reade who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war. "What could you write that would make you happy?" said King in a statement. "As if my imagination had been waiting for the question to be asked, I saw a vast deserted city — deserted but alive. I saw the empty streets, the haunted buildings, a gargoyle head lying overturned in the street. I saw smashed statues (of what I didn't know, but I eventually found out). I saw a huge, sprawling palace with glass towers so high their tips pierced the clouds. Those images released the story I wanted to tell."

