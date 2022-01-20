ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

Cover picture for the articleI had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?. King is a prolific author. Fair...

Q 96.1

A NYC Woman Takes A Tour Of ‘Stephen King’s Bangor’

A tour guide takes of tour of Bangor. Let’s kick off 2022 with another visit to see Bangor’s most famous celebrity!. A woman who has a YouTube Channel called “The Megan Daily” likes to highlight her adventures traveling across the United States. She describes herself in rather charming terms as quote “A licensed tour guide and actress with champagne tastes dancing her way through NYC on a tap-water budget!:-) She recently decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Manhattan behind to take a trip here to Bangor, to explore all things King.
BANGOR, ME
bloody-disgusting.com

M. Night Shyamalan Reveals His Favorite Horror Movie; What the Filmmaker Learns from Stephen King’s Work

Here’s a fun fluff piece for fans of M. Night Shyamalan, whose entire career is stuffed with genre goodies from The Sixth Sense to the more recent Old. With Shyamalan returning to the producer’s chair for the third season of the Apple TV+ thriller “Servant”, the filmmaker spoke with WSJ about everything under the sun, including his surprising reason for reading Stephen King.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Adapting Stephen King's The Night Flier: The 1997 TV Movie Is Mean, Cynical, And Underappreciated

Mark Pavia’s The Night Flier isn’t a movie that is considered particularly prestigious, but in a strange way its origins share similarities to what is arguably the most prestigious Stephen King adaptation ever: Frank Darabont’s The Shawshank Redemption. The two features don’t have much in common in terms of themes, characters, or tone, but they are both projects that were made because of a significant level of ambition and hustle.
MOVIES
Telegraph

The House, Netflix, review: Roald Dahl meets Stephen King in eerie animated adventures

Wes Anderson’s 2009 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox invented the new genre of stop-motion animation starring cutesy animals weighed down with existential angst (a case can obviously be made for the melancholic Bagpuss getting there first). Fantastic Mr Fox also featured a cameo from Jarvis Cocker, in which the Pulp frontman parodied his public persona as the most morose man in pop.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Stephen King Fans Are In For Scary ‘Fairy Tale’ In September

The master is back with a tale of the horrors found in parallel worlds. Stephen King’s latest excursion into the macabre–Fairy Tale–will hit book stores Sept. 6 and, as he does so often, the bestselling author will embroil the young and old in a fantastic story to keep his Constant Readers up at night. Check out the book’s cover–courtesy of Entertainment Weekly–on this page.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Page One: “Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

Screenplay by Caroline Thompson, story by Tim Burton & Caroline Thompson. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

In 2000, Stephen King Looked to the Future With ‘The Plant’ and ‘Riding the Bullet’ [The Losers’ Club Podcast]

As the ‘90s turned into the 2000s, Stephen King was learning how to write again. He was struck by a van the previous summer and the resulting injuries required rest, rehabilitation, and the complete upheaval of his writing routine. But, somewhat serendipitously, upheaval was also gripping his industry. All across culture, the Internet was changing the way creators disseminated their work. And the suits were getting nervous.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Dumb Little Writing Tricks That Work: Transcribe Screenplays

If it worked for Felix Mendelssohn and F. Scott Fitzgerald…. Perhaps you’ve heard stories about how a young Felix Mendelssohn transcribed note for note musical scores by Johann Sebastian Bach, just to get the feel of how Bach wrote music. Or about how F. Scott Fitzgerald transcribed the novels...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cinema Blend

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Movie: 5 Burning Questions We Have About The Upcoming Remake

Salem’s Lot was only the second novel that Stephen King got published, hitting bookstore shelves in 1975, but nearly half-a-century later it remains one of the most beloved books by the author. Because of this, there is a great deal of excitement surrounding the release of writer/director Gary Dauberman’s upcoming adaptation, and everything that we’ve heard about it has only served to enhance our anticipation.
MOVIES
EW.com

Read an exclusive excerpt from Stephen King's forthcoming novel Fairy Tale

In Stephen King's new novel Fairy Tale a 17-year-old boy named Charlie Reade who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war. "What could you write that would make you happy?" said King in a statement. "As if my imagination had been waiting for the question to be asked, I saw a vast deserted city — deserted but alive. I saw the empty streets, the haunted buildings, a gargoyle head lying overturned in the street. I saw smashed statues (of what I didn't know, but I eventually found out). I saw a huge, sprawling palace with glass towers so high their tips pierced the clouds. Those images released the story I wanted to tell."
BOOKS & LITERATURE

