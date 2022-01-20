ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic lawmaker Teresa Alonso Leon will run for Oregon’s new 6th congressional seat

The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Oregon Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon is running for the state’s new sixth congressional district in what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary. Alonso Leon, who is from Woodburn, formally announced her plan to run for the seat on Thursday morning. She is currently serving her third term in...

Comments / 7

claire fletcher
4d ago

No more democrats. They ruined our state. Giving tax dollars to illegals needs to stop they are owed nothing except deported

