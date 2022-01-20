ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDPD: Motorcyclist in pursuit dies after crash

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 30-year-old man being pursued by police died Thursday when he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail between the North Park and Corridor neighborhoods.

Mid-City officers initiated a traffic stop with the rider for speeding in the 3400 block of Orange Avenue at 1:44 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. A pursuit began when the rider refused to yield and sped away from officers.

The rider hit a curb at in the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue, near the University Avenue intersection. Police said he then hit the metal guardrail as he was ejected from his motorcycle.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirm the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

No other information was released.

Shelly Whitmore
3d ago

I believe these police chases are way to dangerous and are getting out of hand. I understand the drivers are ones that flee the scene, but they’re putting to many people at risk. Including the drive, police and the people on the streets and the ones driving. Can’t they get drones and helicopters to do the chasing? Then they can give the police officers on the ground details of where they’re. Seems less dangerous. Also they can get the license plate number too.

Public Safety
