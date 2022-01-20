ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1979 Pontiac Trans Am 10th Anniversary Edition Is A Numbers Matching Show Stopper

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpNdI_0dqv5myb00

Get ready to bid on it at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 auction.

As Pontiac Motor Division phased out the iconic 455 for use in the Trans Am, a new icon was created. Differing from the 400 cubic-inch engines of previous years by utilizing smaller combustion chamber heads borrowed from the 350, the W72 engine option was made available in 1977.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fD9Y_0dqv5myb00

However, two years later it would meet the same fate as the 455 and mid year 1978 the final stockpile of 400 cubic-inch blocks were machined. Although it might seem that the end of the Pontiac big block came abruptly, it was actually a planned attack on displacement and the same year the W72 was announce was the last year the blocks were cast leaving a very limited stock for 1979. Of the limited stock of W72 engines only 1817 were designated for the 10th Anniversary Trans Ams sending the big block off with a rare bang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E69DI_0dqv5myb00

Powering this Trans Am is a 400-cubic-inch V8 engine backed by a four-speed manual transmission, making it one of only 1,817 Trans Ams would leave the factory with a 4-speed manual transmission in 1979. The transmission feeds into a 3.23 rear axle with posi-traction rearend. It is equipped with an Edelbrock intake, Summit Performance carburetor to generate horsepower the factory could not achieve and J65 power disc brakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrNga_0dqv5myb00

Documentation includes a copy of the Build Sheet, the original Bill of Sale from Talbert Pontiac and PHS paperwork. You can see more here.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

1968 Dodge Charger Has Big Hemi V8 And Rare Color Combo

This car is the perfect representation of what a muscle car should be with a big V8 Hemi engine, rare colors, and tons of iconic style to match!. Dodge is one of those companies whose influence on the American car culture remains extremely predominant today. While they have been in the news in recent years due to the creation of models such as the Hellcat Chargers and Challenger, even the oldest models in the Dodge lineup still live on as the nation's favorite muscle cars. Unlike some other vehicles, which are typically classified as muscle cars, such as the Challenger and Barracuda, pony cars. The Charger was an actual muscle car that checked nearly every qualification to earn this title, especially in the second generation. This gen saw the introduction of some excellent engine options, such as the ever-popular 440 ci V8 and other V8 powerhouses. However, this particular car has something far more unique, a 426 ci Hemi. But what makes this such an awesome addition to this vehicle?
CARS
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Holy Grail 'Barn Find': Tour Of An Epic 300-Car Collection

Just 1 of 3 buildings full of Ferraris, Corvettes, Camaros, Ford GTs, Chargers, Porsches, a Lambo possibly connected to Nicolas Cage, and plenty more. Barn finds that usually involve some rare or highly desired car that was stashed away years ago only to resurface decades later seem to be more commonplace as time goes on. What about entire collections? We've posted stories about a few collections involving a few cars being uncovered. This one may take the cake as a colossal "barn find" collection was recently uncovered, and by colossal we mean approximately 300 cars. No, your eyes do not deceive you - 300 cars! A YouTube video by AMMO NYC gives a tour of this collection car by car in just one of three buildings filled to the brim with cars.
CARS
Motor1.com

Modern Chevy Chevelle Convertible Is Really A Camaro, And It's For Sale

This combination of Camaro and Chevelle has carbon fiber body panels, Brembo brakes, and a custom interior. Do you like classic Chevys but prefer something with a few modern amenities? Then, check out this bizarre 2013 Camaro ZL1 Convertible with a conversion to look like a 1969 Chevelle. Mecum will auction it on Sunday, January 16, as part of its Kissimmee, Florida, sale.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Stopper#Disc Brakes#Vehicles#Pontiac Motor Division#The Trans Am#W72#Summit Performance#The Build Sheet#Phs
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1968 GT500 Replica Gives You A Slice Of History For A Cut Of The Price

This build is the perfect car for any Shelby enthusiast looking for big power and tons of style. The Ford Mustang is one of America's most iconic vehicles because of its innate ability to combine high-performance V8 engines and an affordable price. Eventually, this boosted the cars into a state of popularity and fame that the original designers couldn't even imagine. To further fuel this fire, which was growing like a California campfire, they brought on the already iconic Carroll Shelby to make these mules into full throttle racehorses. That's precisely what he did with cars such as the GT350 and GT500, whose reputation for power and straight-line speed precedes them to this day. The vehicles have become highly famous within the car community, but they are also quite expensive, ranging in the multiple hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollar figures. So what if you want a GT500 of your own without having to sell your house to a cartel to get the cash?
CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevy II Nova Is Fully Restored 4-Speed Dream Car

Hi-performance V-8. Four-speed. Positraction. Dual exhaust. Could be yours!. A small automobile built by General Motors, the Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova was produced through five different generations from 1962 through 1979, and again with model years 1985 through 1988. The Chevy II/Nova was built on the X-body platform before it was replaced by the 1980 Chevrolet Citation, but the Nova moniker returned again in 1985. This stunning 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova kicked off the highly desired second-generation with this particular beauty is up for grabs, and you could win it!
CARS
Motorious

Playboy Pink 1973 Mustang Is A Rotisserie Restored Gem

This awesome Ford Mustang is the perfect convertible beast for all of your fun driving, collection, and racing needs. The first-generation Ford Mustang is likely the most iconic classic pony car to hit the American sales floor. The Mustang quickly dominated the nation's performance market without much competition because of its affordable performance and style. Under the hood of these incredible cars usually sat a potent lineup of Inline-six and V8 engines whose power carved a reputation for the prancing pony that proceeds it to this day. Unfortunately, 1974 saw the introduction of the Mustang II, which was a very dark time for the 'Stang, which it did not recover from for quite some time. This particular car was the last actual Mustang produced for decades.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

One-Of-One Buick Blackhawk Factory Custom Headed To Auction

To celebrate Buick’s centennial in 2003, the company wanted to build a custom show car that would incorporate styling cues and parts from a number of historic models. The Buick Blackhawk would use design language from the legendary 1938 Y-Job, sheet metal from 1941 and 1948 Roadmasters, interior components from a 1990s Riviera, in addition to a host of custom fabricated features.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Rare 1968 Ford Mustang GT500KR Is A 1-Of-1 Shelby

This aggressive pony car is about to cross the auction block. 1968 was an amazing year for the, now famous, Ford Mustang and its various Shelby brethren such as the GT500. Carroll Shelby had previously been tasked with turning the mule that was the 1964/65 Mustang into a potent racing pony. This challenger produced such cars as this 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible which takes the classic pony car look and adds a bit of the Shelby roadster style which the company had previously become famous for. Fortunately, that was combined with the power and engine tweaking that the Shelby American team did their best to create an amazing vehicle. The only downside to these cars is the general scarcity and lack of availability for most buyers. Luckily we have a possible solution to that issue.
CARS
Carscoops

The Buick Blackhawk Show Car Is The Kind Of Wild Model The Brand Needs Today

If you’ve never heard of the Blackhawk don’t worry: it’s a rare bird. In fact, it’s the only Buick Blackhawk ever built. And it was the brainchild of Michael Doble, the Buick Special Vehicles Manager as the brand approached its centennial anniversary in 2003. A coupe-convertible...
CARS
gmauthority.com

1968 Chevy II Nova L79 Headed To Barrett-Jackson Auction

Introduced in 1962 model year, the Chevy Nova was initially known as the Chevy II. The Nova moniker was among the top finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The car would wear the Chevy II nameplate through 1968, with the model’s top trim level named the Nova.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

2000 Corvette 1953/2003 Commemorative Edition Turns Heads

Corvettes are plentiful here in North America, especially C6 Corvettes. That doesn’t mean you can’t drive one and still stand out, as clearly proven by this unique looking 2000 Chevy Corvette AAT 1953/2000 Commemorative Edition. It incorporates some of the design aesthetics people love about C1 Corvettes into a more modern package, which you might think combines the best of both worlds.
HOME & GARDEN
Carscoops

GM’s 1957 Corvette Super Sport Concept Is A $2M Show Stopper

Although it left the factory in 1956 as a red Corvette with a hydraulic soft top, Chevrolet plucked this car out from the many and turned it into a special show car designed to show off its latest technological advancement: the Rochester Ramjet fuel-injection system. But the Chevrolet advertisers were...
CARS
Motorious

1963 Chevy Impala Could Headline Your Chevy Collection

This stunning vintage vehicle is the perfect classic car for any enthusiast looking for a good time. The early '60s Impala is a vehicle that has been used in everything from drag racing to low riding due to its fantastic engine options, straight body styling, and reputation within the car community. As legendary as the Impalas have become, they have also become pretty rare for many reasons, with the most prevalent being their rising popularity in recent years. In many cases, these cars take an exceptionally long time to acquire as most owners are not looking to part ways with their incredible Chevy machine. This means that any opportunity to get your hand on one of these cars should be heavily considered. Luckily a vehicle has risen from the ashes of the now chaotic classic car market to show the world that it's still possible to possess a beautiful machine from the 1960s without having to drop thousands in restoration.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Camaro Z28 Struts Its Stuff At Auction House

This insane pony car is the perfect addition to any enthusiast's collection of automotive history pieces. First-generation Camaros are America's most popular classic cars alongside cars like the Mustang, Chevelle, or Charger. Their incredible abundance, hard-to-beat styling, and competitive performance have made the Camaro one of the best-selling performance cars on the American domestic market for nearly half a century. With a wide variety of color, trim, and engine options, the Camaro is easily one of the most versatile vehicles to come out of the 1960s and continues to live up to its reputation to this day. Nowadays, these cars are more valuable than ever, so it might just be the right time to purchase one of these beasts of brutal speed.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Potent Race Horse From 1964 Trots To Auction With Classic GTO Style

After years of searching for the right owner, this restored muscle car is the perfect addition to your classic car collection!. Few things from the 1960s were as iconic as the idea of a big V8 engine in a midsize car with a manual transmission. That is, of course, except for the Pontiac GTO, whose incredible curvy figure has become an instantly recognizable symbol of individual freedom and American pride. The sheer grit that it took to build the car in the first place was incredible because of GM's strict ban on performance vehicles. Thankfully, these cars were top-rated upon initial release and sparked a movement of muscle cars and pony cars whose fame continued to grow and has since reached proportions previously thought impossible. We would all love to get our hands on one of these things as car enthusiasts, but they can be tough to find sometimes because of their desirability. Here's a pristine example that automotive fans across the country will be drooling over for a while.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

You Can Own This 2022 Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition For Practically Nothing

If owning a brand new GT500 has been your dream, today is your lucky day, and you could own it for practically nothing. We’re offering Motorious readers a chance to win an ultra rare 2022 760 hp Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition customized by Ford, for as little as a donation of $25. This beast is fully hooked up too, so the only chance of owning one like it is here and you have to win it, because nobody is going to be able to buy one in this particular configuration.
SHELBY, NC
Motorious

Win A 1958 Chevy Corvette With More Entires As A Motorious Reader

You can bring home one of the most highly sought after American sports cars for practically nothing!. This is your chance to have a shot at winning this stunning Signet Red 1958 Chevy Corvette while also supporting Ronald McDonald House Central Valley. For being a Motorious reader, you get to use the code WIN to get double tickets for your entry, increasing your chances of getting the keys to this genuine American muscle car.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang spy shots: Redesigned pony car spotted for first time

A prototype for the seventh-generation Ford Mustang, the S650, has been spotted for the first time. Previously thought to be arriving in late 2022 as a 2023 model, the car is now expected to arrive midway through 2023, which means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2024 model. Blame supply shortages and other pandemic-related disruptions for the delay.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy