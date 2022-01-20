1979 Pontiac Trans Am 10th Anniversary Edition Is A Numbers Matching Show Stopper

Get ready to bid on it at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 auction.

As Pontiac Motor Division phased out the iconic 455 for use in the Trans Am, a new icon was created. Differing from the 400 cubic-inch engines of previous years by utilizing smaller combustion chamber heads borrowed from the 350, the W72 engine option was made available in 1977.

However, two years later it would meet the same fate as the 455 and mid year 1978 the final stockpile of 400 cubic-inch blocks were machined. Although it might seem that the end of the Pontiac big block came abruptly, it was actually a planned attack on displacement and the same year the W72 was announce was the last year the blocks were cast leaving a very limited stock for 1979. Of the limited stock of W72 engines only 1817 were designated for the 10th Anniversary Trans Ams sending the big block off with a rare bang.

Powering this Trans Am is a 400-cubic-inch V8 engine backed by a four-speed manual transmission, making it one of only 1,817 Trans Ams would leave the factory with a 4-speed manual transmission in 1979. The transmission feeds into a 3.23 rear axle with posi-traction rearend. It is equipped with an Edelbrock intake, Summit Performance carburetor to generate horsepower the factory could not achieve and J65 power disc brakes.

Documentation includes a copy of the Build Sheet, the original Bill of Sale from Talbert Pontiac and PHS paperwork. You can see more here.