ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold air sets in for a while

By Blogger
wfxd.com
 3 days ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Light lake effect snow lingers this morning near Lake Superior. Otherwise, more quiet conditions are on tap today. High pressure moves in tonight, clearing clouds out and allowing lows to bottom out in...

wfxd.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Bundle Up: South Florida Is Getting A Cold Blast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is bracing for a cold blast that is already being felt this Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday morning were 10 degrees cooler than the previous day and as temperatures are falling, the humidity level and the rain chance have also dropped to a minimum. Sunday afternoon stays cool but comfortable. Even cooler temperatures expected for Monday afternoon. (CBS4) Sunday afternoon will be cool with clearing skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s. The north wind is kicking up at around 15 mph and gusting to 20 mph. This is a cold wind that will make temperatures plummet to the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy. Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow. Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s. There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly. Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower. A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.  A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018. Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Teens#Meteorologists#Radar#Wind Chill#Weather Updates#Tv6
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected Across Western Pennsylvania On Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow showers will slowly start to wind down over the next couple of hours, leaving general totals of 2 to 4 inches across the region. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Pittsburgh has picked up an official total of 2.4 inches of snow, as of 5 p.m. Skies will clear a bit overnight behind this clipper system, and temperatures will drop to cold levels near the lower teens and single digits by Monday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will start off dry, but another system will bring more snow showers starting after 2 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow across western Pennsylvania by Tuesday morning, with a few higher totals of up to 3 inches possible north of Interstate 80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands. WATCH: Shelley Bortz reports Another blast of arctic air invades Wednesday with lows in the lower single digits and near-zero to end the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News19 WLTX

Warmer start to the week before cold air returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw some pretty cold weather over the past few days but it is looking like we will get a brief warm-up before much colder weather arrives. Overnight tonight it is looking chilly once again with lows getting into the upper 20s for most of the Midlands. For the most part, any ice and snow on the ground should be gone so road conditions will not be a concern at this point even though we get below freezing.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy